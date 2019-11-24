European Paper Talk: Manchester United ready to pay £52m for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is wanted by Manchester United and PSG

The January transfer window is now firmly on the horizon and clubs across Europe will be identifying potential targets and holding talks with clubs and agents over future deals.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Italy

Manchester United are prepared to pay £52m for Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo but will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain to sign the 20-year-old. (Il Messaggero)

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku knew his time at Old Trafford was over when he learned Ole Gunnar Solskjær planned to use him out wide instead of as a No.9. (Corriere dello Sport)

Romelu Lukaku has scored 10 goals for Inter Milan since his sale

Manchester City scouts will watch Sandro Tonali when Brescia take on Roma on Sunday. The 19-year-old is also wanted by Juventus, Napoli, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mario Balotelli could leave hometown side Brescia in January after the striker clashed with new coach Fabio Grosso this week. There is interest in the 29-year-old from Galatasaray. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Zinedine Zidane hopes Gareth Bale can repair his relationship with the Real Madrid fans after the Wales forward was whistled against Real Sociedad. "The fans have a right to do what they want but I'm asking them to applaud everyone," the French coach said. (Marca)

Gareth Bale set up the third goal for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad

Bale has also received support from Real Madrid team-mate Fede Valverde. "I have respect for everything he gives me in training every day. He is a good person and it is impossible not to love him," the Argentine said. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Julian Draxler has no plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January despite having started just four games for the Ligue 1 club this season. The Germany international has been linked with a move to the Premier League. (L'Equipe)

Dimitri Payet could leave Marseille at the end of the season with Turkish club Besiktas interested in signing the former West Ham United midfielder. (L'Equipe)

Julian Draxler is willing to fight for his place at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa is prepared to leave the club in January. The France international's contract expires next summer and could be available for a cut-price fee. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace Lucien Favre. Mauricio Pochettino is included alongside former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac, Ralf Rangnick and Roger Schmidt. (Sport Bild)

Favre will, however, oversee the Champions League clash against Barcelona and BVB's next Bundesliga fixture against Hertha. (Kicker)