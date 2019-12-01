Cristinao Ronaldo nets first Juventus goal since October in draw - European round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in over a month on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Juventus goal since October to rescue a 2-2 Serie A draw against Sassuolo as the Serie A champions dropped points for only the third time this season.

Leonardo Bonucci fired Juve into the lead in the first half, but an exquisite finish from Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga levelled the scores just three minutes later before Francesco Caputo put the visitors in front after the break following a defensive mix-up and an error by keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Ronaldo netted from the penalty spot midway through the second half to end his four-match goal drought in all competitions and deny Sassuolo their first-ever win in this fixture.

Napoli lost 2-1 against Bologna after a last-minute equaliser was ruled out offside.

The hosts dominated the first half and took the lead as Fernando Llorente netted from close range, but Bologna came back to win against thanks to Andreas Skov Olsen and Nicola Sansone.

Llorente had one last chance to level in the 95th minute, but VAR ruled his goal out offside, with Napoli failing to win in their last eight domestic fixtures.

Lautaro Martinez scored again for Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez scored his second brace of the week to send Inter top of the table with a 2-1 win against SPAL.

The Argentina forward had scored two in Wednesday's Champions League victory at Slavia Prague and he added another two in the first half on Sunday. Mattia Valoti pulled one back for SPAL five minutes after the interval.

Ciro Immobile remains at the top of the goalscoring charts after netting two in Lazio's 3-0 win over Udinese. The Italy forward has scored 17 league goals this season, seven more than Inters Romelu Lukaku, who is second in the standings.

Elsewhere, Theo Hernandez scored two minutes from time to give AC Milan a 1-0 win at Parma, just their second win in seven matches, while Roma beat Verona 3-1.

Ligue 1: Monaco vs PSG postponed by weather

PSG were unable to play on Sunday due to bad weather

The showcase match between Monaco and leader Paris Saint-Germain was postponed to a later date because of the bad weather hitting south-east France.

Monaco were set to host PSG at the Stade Louis II on Sunday night but the adverse conditions led local authorities to cancel the game as a precautionary measure after surrounding areas were put on alert for rain and flooding.

With one match in hand, PSG have a five-point lead over second-place Marseille. Monaco lag 15 points behind PSG.

In the games that did go ahead, Abdoulaye Toure and Ludovic Blas scored as Nantes beat 10-man Toulouse 2-1 Sunday to end a five-match winless run in Ligue 1.

Defender Damien Da Silva also planted a powerful header in the back of the net from a corner deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win for Rennes over Saint-Etienne.

After breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute through Lois Dionys first league goal in almost a year, Saint-Etienne could not hold onto their lead for long as Brazilian striker Raphinha levelled five minutes later.

La Liga: Sevilla, Barcelona win

Diego Carlos scored the only goal of the game in Sevilla's win

Sevilla beat basement club Leganes 1-0 at home in an enthralling encounter on Sunday to climb up to second in La Liga.

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos struck the only goal in the 63rd minute of an end-to-end game, blasting into the roof of the net from close range inside a crowded penalty box after Jules Kounde's overhead kick was parried.

Leganes produced a gutsy and bold display and created numerous chances to score throughout the game, with Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri almost giving them the lead with a vicious bicycle kick early in the second half.

Lionel Messi scored the opener for Barcelona in the 86th minute

They laid siege to Sevilla's area in added time but Julen Lopetegui's side clung on, surviving nervy final seconds when a VAR review took place to determine whether the visitors should be awarded a penalty for pushing in the box.

Elsewhere, 10-man Osasuna beat Espanyol 4-2 while Getafe also scored four past Levante, all coming in the second half of a 4-0 win. Athletic Bilbao also won 2-0 against Granada.

Bundesliga: Gladbach go back to the top

Breel Embolo scored twice to help send Gladbach to the top of the Bundesliga

Borussia Monchengladbach took back the top spot in the Bundesliga on Sunday after Breel Embolo scored two goals and set up another in a 4-2 win against Freiburg.

With the score at 1-1, Embolo needed less than a minute of the second half to put Gladbach in front with his first Bundesliga goal in nearly two months.

The Switzerland striker hit a penalty against the post soon after but redeemed himself by setting up Patrick Herrmann for Gladbach's third in the 51st minute.

Freiburg scored through Lucas Holer and nearly levelled soon after but for a goal-line clearance. However, Embolo was there again to restore the two-goal lead in the 71st.

Earlier, Marcus Thuram had given Gladbach the lead in the third minute when Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken dropped a header, but the lead lasted just three minutes before Jonathan Schmid levelled with a free-kick.

Werder Bremen enjoyed a 3-2 win at Wolfsburg and ended an eight-game winless run thanks to an 83rd-minute winning goal from Milot Rashica.

The Kosovo midfielder had earlier opened the scoring for Bremen and Wolfsburg came back from a goal down twice, first with Wout Weghorst's goal to cancel out Rashica's opener, and later when William made it 2-2 after Leonardo Bittencourt had scored for Bremen.

Weghorst nearly levelled again in added time, but Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka pushed his header away with his fingertips in an acrobatic dive.