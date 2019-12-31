Which Premier League trends emerged this decade?

Manchester dominated the decade with seven league titles between the two powerhouse clubs - but what were the trends behind the successes and failures?

Goals on the rise

There was an all-time high of 1,072 goals last season and that ratio looks set to reach new heights this term - a trajectory which has been on course since 2015/16 - bar a blip in 2017/18.

One of the most consistent trends has been a seasonal decline in shots from outside the box, which suggests teams increasingly retain possession and remain patient - to carve clearer scoring opportunities.

Shots from closer range have clearly contributed to a soaring shooting accuracy across the division, with nearly half of all shots hitting the target this season - up eight per cent from a decade ago.

English resurgence

This season has also seen a resurgence in English players being handed game time after almost hitting a decade low last campaign.

Across the previous 10 campaigns, Everton have handed the most minutes to English players, followed by Tottenham, West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Southampton.

This season, Burnley, Sheffield United and Southampton lead the way, but the rising English trend stems from greater representation at Manchester United and Chelsea, compared with minimal numbers at Arsenal and Manchester City.

Youth revolution

The average age of starting line-ups hit a peak during Chelsea's most recent title-winning season in 2016/17, but teams have been getting younger and younger ever since - hitting a decade-low 26 and nine months old this season.

Klopp & Guardiola influence

It would be impossible to ignore the influence of managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola on the English game, with running, pressing and possession-based styles infiltrating many other top teams since their arrival.

Manchester City took passing to a new level in 2017/18, attempting more than 740 per game on average. The graphic below reveals how other top clubs, with the exception of Manchester United, appeared to follow suit.

The decade also ends with unprecedented dominance atop the table. Guardiola guided City to a record-breaking 100 points two seasons ago, while Liverpool's gradual rebuild culminated in a 97-point haul as runners-up last term.

The graphic below provides additional evidence of Guardiola's impact, finishing 19 points clear atop the table two years ago, before Klopp's side slashed the gap to one point last term and enter the new year in clear pole position.

Improvement

Based on seasonal league returns, only two clubs have sustained notable improvement in the Premier League over the past 10 years: Leicester and Liverpool.

The Foxes have a far greater improvement rate but missed the first four seasons while competing in the Championship.

Liverpool's improvement rate has been far smaller, largely due to starting the decade at a higher level, but also spans the entire decade and marks strides towards winning the Champions League and, potentially, a first league title in 30 years.

Transfer spending

This decade produced an exponential rise in transfer spending, hitting a record £1.95bn in 2017/18 before stabilising at around £1.4bn the following campaign. But, this season, that total has been matched already - with the winter window set to open.

VAR impact

VAR has caused controversy and polarised opinion, but its effect on the number of penalties and red cards awarded has been minimal.

We have seen already that goals are being scored at the same rate as last season, despite 22 being chalked off for marginal offside by Stockley Park so far.

On average, there have been fewer penalties this season compared with last, and no change whatsoever in the number of red cards brandished after three seasons of record lows.

The results suggest VAR has focussed on its remit, to intervene only in clear and obvious cases and assist correct decision-making.