Celtic and Rangers title race great for Scottish football, says Charlie Mulgrew

This season's title race between Celtic and Rangers is great for Scottish football, according to former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Celtic finished nine points clear of Rangers last May to secure their eighth Scottish Premiership title in a row.

But this season it is far tighter with both clubs level on points at the top of the table after 14 games.

Mulgrew enjoyed much of Celtic's recent success making 134 appearances for the Hoops between 2010 and 2016 before moving to Blackburn.

The 33-year-old, currently on a season-long loan at Wigan, spoke to the media at the EFL's Day of Disabilities on Tuesday which gives adults with learning difficulties the opportunity to have a game.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mulgrew said the Scottish title race is keeping him riveted.

"Yes, it's been really tight this year, a lot tighter than probably expected and both teams just keep winning so it will be an exciting season and one that Scotland will be happy to have.

"It's brilliant, they've got the big teams back [at the top of the league] and it's great for Scottish football to have a title race like that.

"Rangers have been behind a bit in the last few years but they're doing well this year so far so we'll see how it ends.

"I always watch the games and look for the Celtic result, it's something that never leaves you.

"It's massive [for me], I'm a Celtic fan, it is something I always look to.

"I'm obviously hoping Celtic win the league but we'll see what happens."