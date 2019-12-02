Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss 'fantastic' says Celtic captain Scott Brown

0:33 Pep Guardiola praises the progress made at Leicester since Brendan Rodgers was appointed as manager earlier this year Pep Guardiola praises the progress made at Leicester since Brendan Rodgers was appointed as manager earlier this year

Brendan Rodgers is a 'fantastic' manager who brings the best out of players, says his former Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Rodgers - who finished as a Premier League runner-up when Liverpool manager in 2014 - has guided Leicester to second in the table, eight points behind his former team, who remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

The Northern Irishman replaced Claude Puel as Leicester boss earlier this year after a trophy-laden two-and-a-half-year spell in charge at Celtic where he won seven trophies with the Hoops.

Scott Brown and Rodgers enjoyed great success at Celtic

Rodgers is on the shortlist for the coaching vacancy at Arsenal following Unai Emery's sacking last week, and Brown says Rodgers is unquestionably an elite-level manager.

"He's a fantastic manager" Brown told Sky Sports News.

"I think everyone knows he went so close with Liverpool. He's got Leicester up to second in the league and I don't think anyone would have thought that at the start of the season.

1:30 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits most managers have a release clause in their contracts when asked about speculation over the vacant Arsenal role Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits most managers have a release clause in their contracts when asked about speculation over the vacant Arsenal role

"They play some great football, it's entertaining to watch and that's what he brings to a club.

"He [also] brings that buzz and everybody just thrives off him. He's got a great aura about himself, he believes in what he does, and at the end of the day it's paying off."

0:33 Pep Guardiola praises the progress made at Leicester since Brendan Rodgers was appointed as manager earlier this year Pep Guardiola praises the progress made at Leicester since Brendan Rodgers was appointed as manager earlier this year

Merson: Arsenal have to go and get him

Speaking on this weekend's Soccer Saturday, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson said it is imperative his former club make every effort to try and lure Rodgers to north London.

"Brendan Rodgers makes players better, he is brilliant at that," said Merson.

"He's taken a mid-table Leicester team to one of the best in the league. Arsenal have to go and get him."

1:52 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is 'very happy' at the club amid speculation over the vacant Arsenal job Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is 'very happy' at the club amid speculation over the vacant Arsenal job

Rodgers: Why would I want to leave Leicester?

But speaking in the wake of Leicester's dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton, Rodgers he reiterated his commitment to the project at the King Power Stadium.

"I have a contract here until 2022 and thus far - and I know managers are losing their jobs - but the club have not indicated to me that they are going to sack me," said Rodgers.

2:28 Jamie Carragher feels that Brendan Rodgers would risk his reputation if he considered a move to Arsenal so soon after arriving at Leicester Jamie Carragher feels that Brendan Rodgers would risk his reputation if he considered a move to Arsenal so soon after arriving at Leicester

"I think they're pretty happy with how we are working and like I said, I'm very happy, and I have no reason to look elsewhere.

"I think logic would tell you - I know in your job it's not always logical, there's gossip and speculation - but why would I want to leave Leicester City, at this moment in time.

"For me, I repeat, I'm happy here, very happy and have great relations with all the people and I feel I want to continue with that. Take from that what you want."