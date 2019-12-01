Brendan Rodgers hints at Leicester contract clause amid Arsenal links

1:30 Brendan Rodgers admits most managers have a release clause in their contracts when asked about speculation over the Arsenal job Brendan Rodgers admits most managers have a release clause in their contracts when asked about speculation over the Arsenal job

Brendan Rodgers has hinted that a release clause exists in his Leicester contract amid intensifying speculation over the vacant Arsenal job.

After his Foxes side came from behind to beat Everton to move three points clear in second place, Rodgers was forced to answer more questions about succeeding Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

Reports overnight had claimed he is the Gunners' top choice and has a £14m release clause, but Rodgers once again insisted he is happy at Leicester and wants to continue "helping" them with their project.

"There probably is (a clause) in most manager's contracts. It's all hypothetical - all these types of situations," he told Sky Sports.

"For me, at this moment, we've had a brilliant win today. My focus is very much with Leicester because I made a change eight or nine months ago, and I've been so happy since I came here.

"I feel, with the players, we still have a lot of work to do. Most managers contracts will have something in that but, for me, my only concentration is with Leicester.

"I've been very fortunate in my career to work with some brilliant clubs and great institutions. It was an ambition to come to here to help the club arrive in the top six. Everything's been great since we've worked together.

"My ambition is to help this club, a responsibility to share that with the others and move the club forward. There's great potential here at Leicester City to push on in the next few years."

With Freddie Ljungberg installed as Arsenal interim head coach and chief Josh Kroenke in no rush to appoint a permanent successor to Emery, speculation over Rodgers future is set to continue.

Freddie Ljungberg has been installed as Arsenal's interim head coach following the sacking of Unai Emery

But the ex-Watford, Liverpool and Celtic boss said: "[The speculation] doesn't annoy me. It's something that's not in my control really.

"It seems now you'll be talking about a lot of managers losing their jobs all the time and looking to be replaced. It's part and parcel of the job now.

"Names will get thrown in left, right and centre. With the Arsenal job there is probably about 10 names."