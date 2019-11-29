Brendan Rodgers plays down links with Arsenal job

1:03 Brendan Rodgers insists he is happy at Leicester and believes the club is at the start of 'something exciting' Brendan Rodgers insists he is happy at Leicester and believes the club is at the start of 'something exciting'

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has played down links linking him with the vacant job at Arsenal.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery on Friday morning and Rodgers is on the shortlist for the vacant manager's job at the Emirates, Sky Sports News understands.

But the former Liverpool and Celtic boss says he is committed to the project he is building at the King Power Stadium.

"It's natural that there are links,' said Rodgers. "If you are doing okay people want to take you away from something you enjoy. If you're not, it doesn't matter.

"We're at the beginning of something here. My relationship with the people here and the players is very strong. We think we are starting something exciting.

"Arsenal is a fantastic club. One of the greats in this country. If the people at Arsenal have moved Unai on, I'm sure they have an idea of who they want to bring in.

"There's disappointment whenever a coach loses his job. Unai has proved himself over a number of years. I have sympathy for him."

Rodgers has hailed the role of the club's supporters in helping to make the King Power Stadium a formidable place for visiting teams.

The Foxes are unbeaten at home this season and have lost one of their last 12 Premier League games in front of their own fans, winning nine and drawing two.

Rodgers' side, who head into this weekend's round of fixtures second in the table, host Everton on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, he said: "The record we have is down to a combination of the players and supporters.

"You have to give the supporters something to shout about. When supporters see hard work, they're paying hard-earned money to come to games, it's our duty to inspire them. The support has been brilliant.

"When you have that combined, you can be a real force. When you have more supporters, like we do at home, it's fantastic."