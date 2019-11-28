Festive Football on Sky Sports: 46 live Premier League, EFL and Scottish clashes over 33 days

It’ll be a Festive Season to remember on Sky Sports with 46 matches over 33 days from the Premier League, EFL and Scotland

Matches to be shown include champions Manchester City vs Manchester United (December 7), Arsenal vs Manchester City (December 15), Manchester City vs Leicester (December 21) Tottenham vs Chelsea (December 22) and Arsenal vs Chelsea (December 29).

Every EFL Championship team will be shown live on Sky Sports over the Festive Period, including three of the top six being shown live on Boxing Day. Leeds face Preston and Brentford host Swansea.

Jose Mourinho' Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will all feature live on Sky Sports during the Festive Season

Sky Sports' Carabao Cup quarter-final selections include holders Manchester City's trip to Oxford United (December 18), while Aston Villa face record eight-time winners Liverpool (December 17).

North of the border champions Celtic face arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby (December 29) while Boxing Day sees the Edinburgh derby, Hibernian vs Hearts.

'More live football than anyone else'

Leeds will be live on Sky Sports on Boxing Day

Sky Sports Head of Football Gary Hughes said: "Sky Sports is delighted to give our customers the very best of festive football.

"We will show the biggest head-to-heads from the Premier League each weekend, our viewers will see every EFL Championship team in action, and of course in the Scottish Premiership we'll have exclusively live coverage of one of sport's greatest rivalries between Celtic and Rangers.

"As well as that, we'll have two Carabao Cup quarter-finals. We have more live football than anyone else!"

A season to remember so far

Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah celebrate Liverpool's win over Manchester City in November

It's been a season to remember so far for Sky Sports, with viewership for Premier League matches up 27 per cent on last season. Audiences for the Scottish Premiership are also on the rise, up 17 per cent, perfectly placed ahead of Sky Sports becoming the exclusive broadcaster of the league from next season.

Sky Sports will show 46 games from December 1 through to January 2, with multiple ways to watch; through Now TV, Sky+ and our premium service SkyQ. A NowTV day pass is priced at £9.99, a week pass at £14.99, or a month pass costing £33.99.

You can see the best bits of every Sky Sports Premier League game on YouTube, as well as every Saturday 3pm fixture - which will be available from 5.15pm.

HOW TO WATCH PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch In-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.