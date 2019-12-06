Rangers vs Celtic: League Cup's Old Firm finals in numbers

Rangers meet Celtic in Sunday's keenly-awaited Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park – but what are the numbers behind this particular fixture?

There have been 14 Old Firm finals in the history of the Scottish League Cup since it began in the 1946-47 season.

Neil Lennon is aiming to guide his team to a 10th successive Scottish trophy and a fourth League Cup triumph in a row, while Steven Gerrard is looking for his first piece of managerial silverware and Rangers' first League Cup win since 2011.

So, what are the numbers behind those meetings?

1

The number of times a team have come from behind to win the trophy. Paul Elliott opened the scoring for Celtic in 1990-91 before the Light Blues responded with goals from Richard Gough and Mark Walters.

2

Hat-tricks. Billy McPhail scored three for Celtic when the Parkhead side beat Rangers 7-1 in the 1957-58 season and Ally McCoist scored all of Rangers' goals in a 3-2 extra-time win over Celtic in the 1983-84 season.

Ally McCoist with the League Cup after defeating Celtic in the 1984 final

5

Celtic have triumphed five times in League Cup finals against the Light Blues and lost nine meetings.

Also the number of times an Old Firm final has gone to extra-time.

Neil Lennon won the League Cup four times as a Celtic player

8

Most amount of goals scored in an Old Firm final when Celtic beat Rangers 7-1 in 1957-58.

18

The number of times Celtic have won the League Cup final.

Celtic's Aiden McGeady rushes off to celebrate the second goal in the 2009 final

27

The number of times Rangers have won the League Cup final.

Nikica Jelavic (left) wheels away to celebrate in 2011 as his shot finally creeps over the line despite the efforts of Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre

34

Rangers' appearances in the League Cup final. The record.