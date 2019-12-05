Celtic's Neil Lennon awarded Premiership manager of month for November

It is the second time this season Neil Lennon has won the accolade

Neil Lennon has been awarded the Premiership manager of the month for November after leading Celtic to the top of the table.

It is the second time this season the 48-year-old has picked up the accolade, after winning August's award as well.

During the month, Celtic beat Motherwell and Livingston while, although not taken into consideration, the side also beat Lazio and Rennes in the Europa League.

Those European victories meant Celtic topped Group E, qualifying for the next phase with two games to spare and more than 10 points for the first time in the club's history.

Currently sitting two points ahead of second-placed Rangers, Celtic now turn their attention to Sunday's League Cup final against the same opposition.