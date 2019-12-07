Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United: Player ratings

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, but who was the star of the show and which players struggled?

Find out here as we rate each performer in the Manchester derby...

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson - 5

Ederson made an impressive start with a firm save from Daniel James and a better one to deny Jesse Lingard with his legs. Anthony Martial's shot was kept out too but this proved to be a sign of how exposed he was going to be rather than a goalkeeping masterclass. He was beaten from the spot before allowing Martial's effort to creep in at his near post.

Kyle Walker - 7

The right-back was the pick of the Manchester City defence, although that was not saying much. Walker did brilliantly to ease out Martial when the forward went through on goal early on and attacked with real purpose at the other end. There was nowhere near enough pace around him, however, and United always looked dangerous on the counter.

John Stones - 5

Stones completed more passes than anyone else on the pitch in the first half and his distribution was perfectly good. The problem was the lack of protection afforded him as United's forwards darted this way and that. He was not directly to blame for any of it before going off injured on the hour but there's a lack of assertiveness at the heart of this back line.

John Stones during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium

Fernandinho - 5

The veteran would have always known that this fixture was likely to challenge him physically as he continues to fill in at centre-back but that task became even more difficult for him when City found themselves chasing it. He was caught out once or twice as a result but it is in midfield where he is sorely missed. In fact, it looks set to cost his team their title.

Angelino - 4

It was apparent beforehand that Angelino was likely to be targeted and the left-back struggled to cope with the pace and movement of James. He continued to give the ball away in dangerous positions throughout and while it did not stop him attempting to cause some problems of his own at the other end, the feeling persists that he is the weak link.

Rodri - 5

Rodri did win possession high up the field inside 30 seconds, but that was as good as it got for the Spaniard. He was elegant in his distribution but it is all too obvious that City need energy in midfield too and up against opponents packed with pace he was unable to provide anything like the control required. Defensively, Rodri looks a downgrade on Fernandinho.

Kevin De Bruyne pressed hard for Manchester City but couldn't deliver

Kevin De Bruyne - 7

The Belgian was probably the best of the Manchester City players but to no avail. He flashed an effort across goal early on and picked up dangerous positions throughout. His measured cross from the right should have been converted by the head of Gabriel Jesus. There were some clever passes behind United's deep defence after the break but it wasn't enough.

David Silva - 6

Silva found one gorgeous pass to slip Bernardo in behind the United defence but City needed more from their midfield playmaker. He fired a shot straight at David de Gea and tested him with a free-kick too but there was also a wild shot when he should have cut the ball back. The decision making was, for once, not spot on inside the opposition penalty box.

Bernardo Silva - 5

Bernardo has been consistently excellent for City but here it was an uncharacteristically poor decision that gifted the initiative to United. The lunge across Rashford was a clear penalty and he even watched the same player run past him for another opportunity soon after. Bernardo was unable to make amends before being substituted in the second half.

Bernardo Silva fouled Marcus Rashford resulting in a penalty for Manchester United

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Jesus has filled in ably for Sergio Aguero but it didn't go his way on this occasion. He was denied at point-blank range, stumbled when attempting to latch onto a loose ball and then squandered a good headed chance - all in the first half. The Brazilian looked lively until the end but, up against a deep defence, finding space was a real struggle for him.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Sterling began the game playing with obvious confidence and intent as he went in search of that long-awaited goal against Manchester United. However, the winger found himself up against Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the full-back proved a match for him, often coming up with the crucial tackle when required. Ultimately, it was a frustrating evening for Sterling.

Subs

Nicolas Otamendi - 6

Brought on for the injured Stones just before the hour mark, Otamendi is always a threat from set pieces and it was his late header that raised hopes of a Manchester City comeback.

Riyad Mahrez - 6

Mahrez came close to finding an equaliser when he forced a neat save from De Gea. He was bright after coming on for Bernardo but the salvage operation proved too much for him.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5

Introduced for Rodri just as the crowd were up and City fancied their chances of levelling things up. Gundogan could not find that killer pass, however, rushing one opportunity.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea - 7

Could do nothing about City's goal but in credit after an urgent fingertip save to deny Rodri an earlier breakthrough. Are last season's wobbles behind him?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 9

Remains a bit of a throwback in the sense that he's a full-back who only seems interested in defending. But what a defender he is. Tough in the tackle and absolutely resolute on the backfoot. Never buckled, even when City laid siege in the second half - his tally of five tackles was the most of any player. Fully deserved to be on the winning side.

Victor Lindelof - 8

One of a handful dressed in red who enjoyed their best outing in a Manchester United shirt on Saturday night. Stand-out moment was a remarkable last-ditch block to deny De Bruyne which came at a critical point in the contest as City attempted to turn the tide.

Harry Maguire - 8

Has suffered a bit of criticism of late but there will only be praise for his display at the Etihad. Set the example as captain that his team-mates followed. For all City's dominance of possession, Gabriel Jesus was restricted to just one clear-cut chance before half-time.

Luke Shaw - 7

Stood up well to the task of shackling Bernando, not least by standing up and not diving in to force the City winger inside. But looked less comfortable against Mahrez, Bernando's replacement, and was substituted himself late on after suffering cramp.

Scott McTominay - 7

His stature grows on a monthly, if not weekly, basis. A big presence in the game as United out-ran and overpowered their opponents in the moments that matter. Really beginning to look the part.

Fred - 8

Fortunate not to concede a penalty for handball just before half-time. But deserved some good luck for a high-energy performance that was unarguably the best of his United career to date.

Jesse Lingard - 8

Don't underestimate Lingard's contribution and his role as a pivotal link between midfield and attack for United. Kick-started attack after attack for the visitors in United's blistering start with short, sharp passes to set their attacking trio free.

Daniel James - 8

There were doubts in the summer, but what an inspired signing James is proving to be. A critical element in United's prowess as a counter-attacking team. Even when feeding on scraps after the interval, he kept the City defence fully stretched.

Anthony Martial - 7

Terrific opportunism for his goal and although his work-rate remains questionable, there's no doubting that United are a far more potent outfit when Martial is on the pitch alongside James and Rashford.

Marcus Rashford - 9

Seems to be twice the player when he starts on the left. At the heart of all of United's many good moments in attack - won and converted his first-half penalty, hit the crossbar with a lovely 25-yard effort which Ederson could only watch but also sliced wide when clean through. The ten goals in his 16 Premier League appearances this term is already his joint-highest career tally.

Marcus Rashford celebrates after giving Manchester United the lead

Subs