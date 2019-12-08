Benik Afobe reveals huge public support after death of his daughter

Benik Afobe has thanked the public for their support

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe has expressed his appreciation for the support he has received after the tragic death of his daughter.

The former Wolves forward lost his two-year-old daughter Amora last Friday following a severe infection.

Afobe, 26, was left "devastated and heartbroken" following his daughter's death but says he has been grateful for the outpouring of public support since.

"I have had to come off private on Instagram to personally make a public statement," he said.

"On behalf of Lois, my family and myself, I would like to say thank you to everyone who has messaged or prayed about the death our baby girl Amora, nine days ago.

"The support we have received is something we will never forget and it means the world to us.

"You've all given us hope and showed the world can come together at times like this and we can all be one.

"Not many know but Amora has a one-year-old sister called Alba and we will be strong for her and Amora now lives inside her little sister's heart and will drive her to grow up and be bold and brave like her older sister was."

Leicester's James Maddison paid tribute to Afobe on his undershirt in the win against Everton last Sunday

Afobe, who is currently on loan at Bristol City from Stoke, has also thanked the football community for uniting in support for him.

Both Bristol City and Stoke wore black armbands in their respective matches on Saturday as a mark of respect towards the forward.