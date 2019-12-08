Fraser Forster lauded by Celtic team-mates after League Cup win

1:25 Fraser Forster's Celtic team-mates have hailed his match-winning performance in the Scottish League Cup final Fraser Forster's Celtic team-mates have hailed his match-winning performance in the Scottish League Cup final

Fraser Forster was lauded by his Celtic team-mates after a match-winning display in the Scottish League Cup final against fierce rivals Rangers.

Forster saved a penalty and made numerous stunning stops to keep the score at 1-0 after Christopher Jullien put the Hoops ahead on the hour mark.

And Jullien, who appeared to be offside as he poked the ball past Allan McGregor, says that Forster's performance was indescribable and claims he is the best goalkeeper he's ever played with.

"There are no words! There are no words to describe that. He's been unbelievable since he's come here," said Jullien.

Celtic's Fraser Forster saves an Alfredo Morelos penalty in the Scottish League Cup final

"At the end of every game I tell him he's the best goalkeeper I've played with. I'm so happy to have him behind me. He just makes so many saves."

It appeared as though Celtic's lead would be short lived as Jeremie Frimpong gave away a penalty just three minutes after Jullien scored.

Frimpong was sent off after bundling over Alfredo Morelos in the box, but Forster saved the Colombian's spot-kick.

"You just can't beat him. He's unstoppable. I love him because he saved me," Frimpong said.

Kristoffer Ajer, who was the other centre-back lining up in-front of Forster, says that although it wasn't a vintage Celtic performance, he was pleased his side could grind out the result.

The Norwegian hailed Forster's performance as "the best" goalkeeping he'd seen.

"We weren't great. You know how it is in a cup final, all the pressure is on us. We didn't manage to play our game but, luckily, we have a 'keeper that is just unbelievable.

"That was probably the best performance from a goalkeeper I've ever seen today. The way he seemed to save every single shot, even the penalty, was just fantastic. We needed him today."

'It's nice to make saves, even more so when it's a final!'

Forster, who is currently on loan from Southampton, temporarily re-joined Celtic at the start of the season, after leaving Scotland for the south coast in 2014.

The 31-year-old has played in every league game since Neil Lennon signed him, keeping seven clean sheets in that time.

After keeping another one at Hampden Park on Sunday, Forster says he feels "privileged" to be playing for Celtic.

Forster was at Celtic under Neil Lennon for four years before a £10m move to Southampton

"It's been a good day for me! It's been a great day for us as a team and as a club. We didn't play particularly well but, in a final, as long as you win that's all that matters," Forster said.

"It's nice to make saves as a 'keeper, even more so when it's a cup final. These are the games I came back for, these are the games I've missed playing in.

"I'm very privileged to be playing for this club and given the opportunity to play in games like that.

"When I saved the penalty there was still a lot of time to play with 10 men. I thought we defended really well after that."