Champions League permutations: State of play for Wednesday

It's now or never in the Champions League group stages. Fifteen teams are already through to the knockout phase but two spots are up for grabs.

Here, we have a look at all of the permutations ahead of a pivotal Matchday 6 in Europe's elite-club competition...

Teams qualified for last-16 (group winners in bold)

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool, Napoli, Valencia, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon.

On Wednesday...

Group A - Paris Saint-Germain (13pts), Real Madrid (8), Club Brugge (3), Galatasaray (2)

Club Brugge vs Real Madrid (8pm)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray (8pm)

Group A Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5 4 1 0 10 13 2 Real Madrid 5 2 2 1 4 8 3 Club Brugge 5 0 3 2 -6 3 4 Galatasaray 5 0 2 3 -8 2

With Paris Saint-Germain through as group winners and Real Madrid through as runners-up, it's a battle between Club Brugge and Galatasaray to see who qualifies for the Europa League.

Brugge will finish third if they beat Real Madrid or if Galatasaray fail to beat PSG. Galatasaray must better Brugge's result if they are to pip the Belgian side to third spot.

Group B - Bayern Munich (15), Tottenham (10), Red Star Belgrade (3), Olympiakos (8)

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham (8pm)

Olympiakos vs Red Star Belgrade (8pm)

Group B Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Bayern Munich 5 5 0 0 17 15 2 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 6 10 3 Red Star Belgrade 5 1 0 4 -16 3 4 Olympiakos 5 0 1 4 -7 1

With Bayern Munich are already through as group winners and Tottenham through as runners-up, all eyes will be on the decider between Red Star and Olympiakos to see who qualifies for the Europa League.

Red Star Belgrade will confirm third position if they avoid defeat at Olympiakos, while Olympiakos must win to leapfrog the Serbian side into third.

Group C - Manchester City (11), Shakhtar Donetsk (6), Dinamo Zagreb (5), Atalanta (4)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Man City (5.55pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta (5.55pm)

Group C Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Man City 5 3 2 0 9 11 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 1 3 1 -2 6 3 Dinamo Zagreb 5 1 2 2 0 5 4 Atalanta 5 1 1 3 -7 4

Manchester City have already wrapped up top spot ahead of their Matchday 6 trip to Croatia, but there's plenty to play for in Group C.

Shakhtar Donetsk will join City in the last-16 if they beat Atalanta or if Dinamo Zagreb fail to win.

Shakhtar Donetsk are in pole position to finish as runners-up in Group C

Dinamo Zagreb must beat Manchester City and hope Shakhtar fail to win to have any chance of qualifying.

Atalanta can leapfrog both teams above them to finish as runners-up if they beat Shakhtar and Dinamo fail to beat City.

Group D - Juventus (13), Atletico Madrid (7), Bayer Leverkusen (6), Lokomotiv Moscow (3)

Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow (8pm)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus (8pm)

Group D Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Juventus 5 4 1 0 6 13 2 Atletico Madrid 5 2 1 2 1 7 3 Bayer Leverkusen 5 2 0 3 -2 6 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 5 1 0 4 -5 3

Juventus have already qualified as group winners and will be joined in the knockout stages by Atletico Madrid if they beat Lokomotiv Moscow or Bayer Leverkusen fail to win.

Bayer Leverkusen will qualify if they beat Juventus and Atletico fail to win against a Lokomotiv Moscow side that are guaranteed to finish fourth.