Neymar, Kylian Mbappe tracked by Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City - European paper talk

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored 62 goals between them for PSG last season

With news Neymar or Kylian Mbappe could be set for a sensational Premier League move, here's the back pages of Europe's newspapers.

The rumour mill never stops. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

France

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on Neymar amid speculation Paris Saint-Germain could attempt to sell the Brazil international next summer for £150m. (Le Parisen)

The three Premier League sides have also sounded out representatives of Kylian Mbappe with the World Cup winner's future with PSG uncertain. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are also interested. (Le Parisen)

Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain in January or next summer. The Italy international, who has been compared to Andrea Pirlo, is also wanted by Juventus. (L'Equipe)

PSG could launch a January move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as the Ligue 1 side look to sign a replacement for Thiago Silva, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (France Football)

Italy

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has hinted the club could sell in-demand striker Lautaro Martinez. "If Lautaro wants to continue with us, we'll be happy," Marotta said. "If he wants to take another path, we will assess the situation." (Sport Mediaset)

Lautaro Martinez has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Inter

Spain

Kylian Mbappe has no intention of extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The France forward's current deal expires in 20222. (Marca)

Valencia will offer young winger Ferran Torres a new contract amid interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The 18-year-old's current deal expires in 2021. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Bayern Munich still expect Manchester City winger Leroy Sane to join the club next summer. The Germany international, who has been ruled out since August with a knee injury, will have just one year remaining on his contract at the end of this season. (Sport Bild)