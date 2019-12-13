Manchester City restart talks with Real Sociedad over Mikel Oyarzabal deal - European Paper Talk

Mikel Oyarzabal is a reported target for Manchester City

The January transfer window opens in less than a month’s time and clubs across Europe will be busy identifying targets, holding talks with agents, and putting in place future deals.

As a result, the rumour mill never stops. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Manchester City have restarted talks with Real Sociedad over a deal for Mikel Oyarzabal. The 22-year-old is viewed by the Premier League champions as the ideal replacement for Leroy Sane and has a £62.5m buyout clause. (El Confidencial)

Atletico Madrid are prepared to make an offer for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso in January. The 28-year-old was wanted by Diego Simeone in the summer but was deemed too expensive. (Cadena Cope)

Atleti will also move for Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo when the transfer market reopens but they would have to sell one of Thomas Lemar or Vitolo in order to complete a deal for the Spain international. (AS)

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Napoli £40m plus midfielder Luka Modric for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly next summer. The La Liga giants would face competition from Tottenham in the race to land the Senegal international. (El Desmarque)

Barcelona hope to take advantage of the uncertainty at Napoli and convince midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who is also wanted by Liverpool, to snub a new contract with the Serie A side and agree a move to the Camp Nou for next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 are all interested in Barcelona full-back Moussa Wague, who has made just six appearances since joining the La Liga champions in 2018. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Roma are interested in AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and will consider offering Cengiz Under, Diego Perotti or Amadou Diawara to the Rossoneri as part of any deal. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan will attempt to sign Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic in January but also remain focused on bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to San Siro. (Corriere dello Sport)

The Serie A side will also pursue centre-backs Merih Demiral and Jean-Clair Todibo. Both have struggled for first-team football at Juventus and Barcelona this season and could be moved on in January. (Corriere dello Sport)

Fernando Llorente could leave Napoli in January after the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso and Inter Milan will consider an approach for the 34-year-old striker. (Tuttosport)

France

Erling Haaland held talks with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig on Wednesday over a move away from Red Bull Salzburg. The 19-year-old is wanted by several top European sides and has a £17m buyout clause in his contract. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain could lose talented young centre-back Tanguy Kouassi to RB Leipzig as the 17-year-old has yet to agree a professional contract with the Ligue 1 giants. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed the club have held talks with Liverpool over a deal for Takumi Minamino. "There are currently discussions with Liverpool," he said. "It's an honour when these clubs are interested in our players." (Bild)