Unai Emery turned down Everton's advances - European paper talk

There's just two weeks to go until the January transfer window opens and the volume of potential deals being reported is rapidly increasing as the days tick by.

Our friends at Football Whispers round up the pick of the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery decided to reject Everton's approach to become their next head coach after leaving the Gunners as he felt it was too soon to take another Premier League post. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid director of football Andrea Berta had revealed his side saw off competition from as many as four other clubs to sign Joao Felix from Benfica in the summer. "There were more than four clubs willing to pay the termination clause (€120m) of Joao Felix," Berta revealed at the European Golden Boy award this week. (AS)

The agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes, says his client has "deserved" to win the Ballon d'Or in the last two seasons but was denied as he no longer plays for Real Madrid. "Cristiano deserved to win the Ballon d'Or at least once in the last two years," said Mendes. "If he had played at Real Madrid, he would have won it, but next year I think he can win it again." (Marca)

Valencia midfielder Carles Soler is set to sign a contract extension at the Mestalla. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona youngster Carles Alena still looks set to leave Camp Nou next month, with Real Betis leading the race to secure the midfielder's services. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Milan director of football Zvonimir Boban has cast doubt on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's potential return to San Siro. "The longer it goes on, the harder it becomes," Boban said. "He is 38, has been inactive for two months. It's not easy to start again. Especially considering there are only five months until the end of the season. I can't repeat what Paolo [Maldini] said." (Radio Uno)

Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi is open to leaving the club but would like to remain in Italy. Offers from Lyon and China are not thought to appeal to the right-back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

One option for the Italy international Florenzi is to join Fiorentina on loan for the second half of the season. (Corriere dello Roma)

Representatives of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani have already met with Inter Miami FC, the MLS franchise owned by David Beckham, to discuss the possibility of the Uruguayan moving to American when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires next summer. (Sky Italy)

Inter Milan are keen on Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, currently on loan at Parma. Antonio Conte wants the 19-year-old to join the Nerazzurri in January and could send Federico Dimarco in the opposite direction to sweeten the deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Conte wants reinforcements in January and particularly in midfield. Udinese playmaker Rodrigo De Paul and Barcelona aggressor Arturo Vidal are his top targets. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Interim Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has spoken about his future, but would not be drawn on whether he would like to take the role on a full-time basis. "I know about the situation and what we agreed on," said Flick. "But I also have very clear ideas, I have to say that too. These are things that move me. We just have a look at what will come in the future." (Kicker)

Bayern favour PSG coach Thomas Tuchel as their long-term managerial option but will stick with Flick until the summer at least. Tuchel is under contract in the French capital until the summer of 2021. (BILD)

France

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has given the strongest indication yet that he will remain in the French capital. "Why would I want to leave PSG?," said Neymar. "Today I am Parisian, and I give 100 per cent. I will give everything on the pitch to win with PSG. I never wanted to hurt anyone, but in my mind, if you aren't happy, you have to go." (France Football)

Real Madrid are keen to sign Rennes' 17-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. (L'Equipe)

Real are also chasing Lille midfielder Bakary Soumare, who has been subject of interest from Premier League side Wolves already. (La Voix du Nord)