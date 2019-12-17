Graham Coughlan leaves Bristol Rovers and is set to be named Mansfield boss

Graham Coughlan has left his role with Bristol Rovers

Graham Coughlan has left Bristol Rovers and is expected to be announced as the new manager of Mansfield.

Rovers "reluctantly" gave Mansfield permission to discuss the vacancy with Coughlan on Monday, after rejecting their approaches twice since the departure of John Dempster on Saturday.

Mansfield are 18th in League Two, seven points above the relegation zone having not recorded a victory in their last five league fixtures, whereas Rovers sit fourth in League One.

John Dempster left Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Coughlan, who is based in South Yorkshire, said after Rovers beat Ipswich Town that he had "a decision to make" over his future despite guiding the Pirates into fourth place in League One.

"The club can confirm that it has reluctantly given permission for manager Graham Coughlan to speak to Mansfield Town about the vacant position at the One Call Stadium," read a Rovers statement.

"Two approaches were made last week by the Sky Bet League Two side requesting permission to speak with Graham Coughlan about the manager's position, both were rejected by the club.

"However, it became apparent that the interest from Mansfield was significant and due to the fact that Graham had been working away from his family home in Sheffield for the last decade, it was evident that he would welcome the opportunity to work closer to his family and we therefore reluctantly granted permission to Mansfield to discuss terms."

Rovers chief executive Martyn Starnes told BBC Points West on Tuesday: "He's departed from us and we expect him to be confirmed at Mansfield later today.

"We are already on the road to looking at a replacement manager. Ideally I'd like to make an appointment by the weekend, but I think that's unlikely."

Rovers face Plymouth on Tuesday night in a replay of their second-round FA Cup tie, while Mansfield host Northampton on Saturday.