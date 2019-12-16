Graham Coughlan: Bristol Rovers allow Mansfield Town to speak to manager over vacancy

Bristol Rovers have given Mansfield Town permission to speak to Graham Coughlan over their managerial vacancy.

The Stags, who have not won a League Two game since October 26, sacked John Dempster on Saturday after their 1-1 draw with Crewe and sit in a lowly 18th place after only missing out on promotion last season in the play-offs.

Rovers confirmed on Monday that Mansfield had sought permission to speak to Coughlan last week, before their announcement of Dempster's dismissal.

Coughlan, who is based in South Yorkshire, said after Rovers beat Ipswich Town that he had "a decision to make" over his future despite guiding the Pirates into fourth place in League One.

"The club can confirm that it has reluctantly given permission for manager Graham Coughlan to speak to Mansfield Town about the vacant position at the One Call Stadium," read a Rovers statement.

"Two approaches were made last week by the Sky Bet League Two side requesting permission to speak with Graham Coughlan about the manager's position, both were rejected by the club.

"However, it became apparent that the interest from Mansfield was significant and due to the fact that Graham had been working away from his family home in Sheffield for the last decade, it was evident that he would welcome the opportunity to work closer to his family and we therefore reluctantly granted permission to Mansfield to discuss terms.

"Joe Dunne led training this morning to prepare the squad for Tuesday's Emirates FA Cup replay at Home Park and he will continue to be assisted by Kevin Maher, Adrian Tucker and Lee Mansell."