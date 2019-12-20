Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for November

1:09 Watch the winners of November Goal of the Month from the Championship, League One and League Two Watch the winners of November Goal of the Month from the Championship, League One and League Two

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for November, receiving 75 per cent of the public vote.

As he shaped to shoot from outside the box, Middlesbrough knew what Klich was about to try. Yet they could not stop him because the late curl on his shot was judged to perfection.

Klich said: "I am delighted to win the award - I think a lot of Leeds fans voted, so I'd like to thank them. We had worked on short corners in training and I'm glad that the hard work paid off."

Klich beat off competition from West Brom's Matheus Pereira and Stoke's Sam Clucas.

League One: Joe Ward - PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs Burton Albion - November 23

Peterborough midfielder Joe Ward is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for October, receiving 46 per cent of the public vote.

Ward takes the award for the second successive month, this time with an injury-time winner as he took it upon himself to drive a rising shot from distance into the roof of the net.

Ward said: "It is great to have won the Goal of the Month for the second successive month. This particular goal was a special one, probably my favourite, not just because of the strike but the fact it won us the three points so late in the game.

"It sat up lovely for me and it was special seeing it rifle into the top corner."

Ward beat off competition from Rotherham's Matt Crooks and Coventry's Liam Walsh.

League Two: Alex Gilliead - Leyton Orient vs SCUNTHORPE UNITED - November 16

Scunthorpe forward Alex Gilliead is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for November, receiving 51 per cent of the public vote.

Gillead positioned himself on the edge of the Orient area at a corner. His instincts proved true as the ball came out to him, giving him time to arrow home an unstoppable rising shot.

Gilliead said: "I'm over the moon. It's always nice to be recognised for goals and, as I've said before, I need to be scoring goals and getting assists too. Whether it's good ones like against Leyton Orient or whether it's a tap in, I don't mind so long as they go in.



"With it going into the top corner, it was probably the best goal I've scored but I also caught the one against Forest Green [three weeks later] sweet too. I'm just happy to be recognised for it, and hopefully there's more to come."

Gilliead beat off competition from Morecambe's AJ Leitch-Smith and Colchester's Brandon Comley.