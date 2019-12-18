Family of England fan who died in Bulgaria still awaiting explanation

Rob Spray died ahead of England's European Qualifier at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Bulgaria on October 14

The family of an England supporter who died in the back of a Bulgarian police car have told Sky Sports News they have not seen any information from a toxicology report that was carried out on the body almost two months ago.

They also say they have been told it could take up to four years for them to get concrete answers about why he died.

Rob Spray, 32, died on the morning of England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia on October 14. An autopsy carried out in Bulgaria concluded he died of heart failure.

But Mr Spray's family have been campaigning for a fuller investigation into what happened, and the role of the Bulgarian emergency services.

So far, they have not received any explanation about why Mr Spray was taken out of hospital and put in police custody before his death.

Supporters currently have over 95,000 signatures on an online petition. It will automatically earn a debate in parliament if they reach 100,000.

Sky Sports News' investigations have now established a comprehensive sequence of events from October 14, in the lead up to Mr Spray dying in the back of a Bulgarian police car.

8.15am (local time): Mr Spray leaves the flat he is sharing with two friends, alone, to go and buy cigarettes and visit McDonald's.

9.58am: Local police log a call from officers who have found a man "helpless" and ill in the street in the Ivan Vazov area, near South Park.

Police call an ambulance, which takes him to the nearby Pirigov Hospital.

Bulgarian Interior Ministry say Mr Spray becomes agitated and aggressive in hospital, and staff call the police.

Spray is arrested, and put in the back of the lead police car in a small convoy,

12.20pm: On his way to the police station, Mr Spray dies in the back of that police car.

It has now emerged that the Staffordshire Coroner cannot proceed with his investigations until the Bulgarian authorities have completed their inquiries, and the Spray family say they have been told that could take several years.

An inquest was opened and adjourned on November 1.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are continuing to support the family of a British man who died in Sofia, and our staff remain in contact with the UK and Bulgarian authorities."