Family reveal identity of England fan who passed away in Sofia
Last Updated: 16/10/19 1:38pm
An England fan who died in Bulgaria ahead of Monday's European Qualifier has been named as West Brom fan Rob Spray.
The family of the deceased have raised over £12,000 via online donations to have his body returned to the UK.
It was confirmed earlier this week that a 32-year-old British man died ahead of England's 6-0 victory. He has since been named by his family and a local newspaper as Mr Spray.
Katie Brown said on her Facebook page that Spray is her brother and asked people to donate to the family's cause via a link to an online funding website.
Midlands newspaper Express & Star report that Spray was an avid West Brom fan, from an area of Cannock in Staffordshire.
The British Foreign Office said in a statement: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died following an incident in Sofia, and our staff are in contact with the UK and Bulgarian authorities."