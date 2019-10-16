Family reveal identity of England fan who passed away in Sofia

An England fan died ahead of Monday's European Qualifier at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Bulgaria

An England fan who died in Bulgaria ahead of Monday's European Qualifier has been named as West Brom fan Rob Spray.

The family of the deceased have raised over £12,000 via online donations to have his body returned to the UK.

It was confirmed earlier this week that a 32-year-old British man died ahead of England's 6-0 victory. He has since been named by his family and a local newspaper as Mr Spray.

Katie Brown said on her Facebook page that Spray is her brother and asked people to donate to the family's cause via a link to an online funding website.

Midlands newspaper Express & Star report that Spray was an avid West Brom fan, from an area of Cannock in Staffordshire.

The British Foreign Office said in a statement: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died following an incident in Sofia, and our staff are in contact with the UK and Bulgarian authorities."