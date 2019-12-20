Teemu Pukki back for Norwich but Ben Godfrey out until February

Teemu Pukki is available to play against Wolves after recovering from a bruised toe

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says Teemu Pukki will be fit for the hectic festive period but captain Ben Godfrey is ruled out until Februrary.

England U21 international Godfrey suffered a knee injury during last weekend's 1-1 draw at Leicester, but will not need an operation.

Norwich's leading scorer Pukki, meanwhile, has shaken off a toe problem, which turned out to be bruising rather than a fracture as was first feared.

"Teemu is available. The toe wasn't broken, it was just bruised," Farke said. "It was painful for him, but the swelling has gone down."

The Norwich boss added: "I know how capable and full of potential Teemu is.

"He has proved that over a long time, so I'm happy he's able to deliver on weekly basis."

Farke revealed on Friday the extent of Godfrey's injury and his surprise at the defender's decision to continue playing against Leicester despite injury.

Ben Godfrey is ruled out until February after tearing his lateral collateral ligament against Leicester

"We have some sad news. Ben has a LCL (lateral collateral ligament) tear, so no surgery is required, but he will be out until February," Farke said.

"It was painful for Ben to stay on at Leicester and he mentioned that it didn't feel stable, but he delivered one of his best performances, so it was a shock to discover the extent of the injury."

The Norwich head coach hopes that with Scotland international Grant Hanley stepping up his own rehabilitation after a groin problem and cover being provided by defensive midfielders, his team can regroup.

Scotland international Grant Hanley has returned to training

"Grant Hanley has been back in team training for a while, so he is an option for us, but it is not ideal as he has been out for three and a half months," Farke said.

"We also have Alex Tettey and Ibrahim Amadou who can play there.

"We could change the formation but, whoever is the solution, they will be desperate to deliver in a key role next to Christoph Zimmermann."

Injuries have hampered Norwich's season and left them battling for points at the wrong end of the table but Farke believes his side can build on the hard-earned point at Leicester to drag themselves out of the bottom three.

"All our performances over the last few weeks were pretty good. I trust my lads and I think we are in a good position to have plenty of games," the German said.

"We had a brilliant win at Goodison Park and a draw at Leicester. We have to pick points wherever we play - and we have three chances in the next fortnight to do that.

"Wolves are dangerous on the counters and often defend in 5-4-1.

"They transition well, so it is important for us to be good in possession and avoid giving the ball away easily."