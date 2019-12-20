Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Tottenham vs Chelsea is among the live games on Sky Sports this wekeend

Team news, key stats and predictions for the final round of Premier League games before Christmas.

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson is hopeful of having a couple of players back for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Toffees have been battling something of an injury crisis, while a bug has also affected a number of players. Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Lucas Digne, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Djibril Sidibe and Fabian Delph all missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Leicester while Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes are long-term absentees.

Arsenal trio Hector Bellerin (hamstring), Rob Holding (knee) and Mesut Ozil (foot) are all being assessed ahead of the trip to Goodison Park. Granit Xhaka will be available after he suffered concussion against West Ham.

However, Dani Ceballos (hamstring), Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) will be missing for the Gunners, although the Real Madrid loanee should return to training next week.

To compound the Gunners' problems, Sokratis Papastathopoulos is banned for this fixture after receiving his fifth yellow card in the Premier League this season in the loss at home to Manchester City.

Stat of the match: 14 different players to have previously played for Arsenal in the Premier League have then scored against them in the competition, with Everton's Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott potentially joining that list in this match. Cesc Fabregas was the last player to do so in Chelsea's 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in February 2017 against the Gunners.

Aston Villa have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their home game against fellow strugglers Southampton. Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis remain out with hamstring troubles, but both players could return before the end of the year. Jed Steer (Achilles) is also still absent.

Club captain James Chester returned for his first game in 325 days against Liverpool in midweek and the defender is available again on Saturday.

Southampton will not risk midfielder Moussa Djenepo, who is carrying a hamstring problem, while defender Kevin Danso has been laid low by illness. Winger Sofiane Boufal continues to recover from a stubbed big toe, but could still be in the squad.

Full-back Yan Valery has been sidelined by a viral infection, so will need more time to regain full fitness and is not expected to be back until early 2020.

Stat of the match: Of the 16 sides to have taken a penalty in the Premier League this season, Aston Villa are the only one yet to score from the spot, with Wesley missing against Norwich and Jack Grealish missing against Sheffield United last time out.

Bournemouth will check on Joshua King's ankle injury ahead of the Premier League match against Burnley. Andrew Surman is also a doubt after picking up a calf problem during last weekend's win at Chelsea. The Cherries remain without several players as defender Nathan Ake (hamstring), Adam Smith (foot), Steven Cook (hand), forward Callum Wilson (thigh), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Harry Wilson (thigh), Charlie Daniels (knee) and Lloyd Kelly (thigh) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Burnley have doubts over Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood. Westwood returned from a groin problem for last weekend's victory over Newcastle, but the issue has resurfaced while Wood (Achilles) has also missed training this week. Charlie Taylor (hamstring) and Kevin Long (hip) are fit, but fellow defender Ben Gibson (groin) is set to miss out. Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) continues to build up his fitness after being sidelined for more than two months.

Stat of the match: Bournemouth haven't lost three consecutive home league games since April 2016 - the second game of which was also against Liverpool.

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly is fit to face Sheffield United on Saturday. The 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international has missed two matches, including Monday night's 1-1 derby draw at Crystal Palace, after suffering a dead leg. Midfielder Dale Stephens is also available after he missed draw at Selhurst Park through suspension to hand boss Graham Potter a double boost.

John Fleck is suspended for Sheffield United after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Aston Villa. Mo Besic, on loan from Everton, is most likely to replace him in the starting line-up, though Luke Freeman will also be hoping to be involved. Wilder otherwise has a full squad available.

Stat of the match: This is the first ever top-flight meeting between Brighton and Sheffield United, and the first meeting of any kind since a 3-1 win for the Blades in the Championship in January 2006.

Steve Bruce will welcome Miguel Almiron back into the Newcastle fold. The Paraguay international missed last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Burnley with a tight hamstring. Jonjo Shelvey could also return to the squad after missing the Turf Moor defeat with a calf strain.

Patrick van Aanholt has resumed training and could feature for Crystal Palace but Scott Dann faces a scan after picking up an injury in training on Friday morning. Mamadou Sakho will serve the last game of his three-match ban for a red card against Bournemouth, while Joel Ward (knee) and Jeffrey Schlupp (muscle) will miss out again.

Patrick van Aanholt could return for Crystal Palace at the weekend

Stat of the match: Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last seven home Premier League matches (W3 D4), last enjoying a longer unbeaten run at St James' Park back in April 2012 (nine unbeaten).

Norwich will be without Ben Godfrey for the visit of Wolves because of a knee injury, which will sideline him until at least February.

The England U21 international sustained a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) tear during last weekend's draw at Leicester, but will not need surgery. Fit-again Scotland defender Grant Hanley could return.

Teemu Pukki is fit as his toe injury turned out to be bruising rather than a fracture. Josip Drmic (hamstring) and Timm Klose (knee) continue their rehabilitation.

Wolves hope to have Adama Traore fit for the trip to Carrow Road. He suffered a dislocated shoulder during last weekend's defeat by Tottenham, but has been improving following treatment. Morgan Gibbs-White (back) continues his recovery, along with Willy Boly (fractured leg) and Bruno Jordao (ankle).

Adama Traore dislocated his shoulder against Tottenham but could be involved this weekend

Stat of the match: Wolves have both scored and conceded in 13 Premier League games this season - no side has done so in more. Wolves have found the net in their last 16 games, the second longest current run in the competition (Liverpool, 26).

Man City are set to have Sergio Aguero (thigh) and John Stones (muscle) available for the visit of Leicester. The pair have been back in training this week and could feature on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports.

However, Pep Guardiola will remain without David Silva, who sustained a leg injury in the Manchester derby last month. Long-term absentee Leroy Sane (knee) has started light training again, but is still expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers reported a clean bill of health for his squad having made three changes in the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win against Everton. Long-term absentee Matty James (Achilles) is back training with the squad but is not yet being considered for games.

Stat of the match: Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers' next defeat will be his 50th in the Premier League - only against Manchester United (8) has he lost more games in the competition than he has against Manchester City (4).

0:33 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Leicester's form this season and always believed they would challenge for the top four Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Leicester's form this season and always believed they would challenge for the top four

Watford manager Nigel Pearson expects to have Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra - who had been suffering with minor injury problems - available for the Premier League game with Manchester United.

Jose Holebas (ankle) remains sidelined, along with long-term absentees Tom Cleverley (heel), Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Sebastian Prodl, and Daryl Janmaat (both knee), while new signing Joao Pedro is ineligible to make his debut until January.

Paul Pogba remains absent for Manchester United. The 26-year-old has only made six appearances this season due to an ankle injury but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not given up on the midfielder returning before the end of 2019.

Diogo Dalot will play for Man Utd's youth side against their AC Milan counterparts on Friday as the full-back builds fitness, while Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were due to start full training this week. Marcos Rojo is also continuing to build his fitness.

Stat of the match: No side are currently on a longer run without a Premier League clean sheet than Manchester United (12 games). The Red Devils last had a longer run without a clean sheet in the top-flight between September 1970-February 1971 (21 games).

Record-signing Tanguy Ndombele will be back in contention for Tottenham's Premier League game with Chelsea. The France international has missed the last three games with a groin injury but is now fit, along with Michel Vorm (calf).

Erik Lamela (hamstring), Ben Davies (ankle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) all remain injured.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is Chelsea's sole missing star. The England midfielder has stepped up his recovery from a long-term heel problem, but is not yet ready for a playing return. Olivier Giroud (ankle) and Fikayo Tomori (hip) are ready to return.

Stat of the match: Tottenham have won three of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea (L2), as many as they had in their previous 20 against them in the competition (W3 D9 L8).

