Paul Pogba won't leave Manchester United in January, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Last Updated: 20/12/19 10:14am

Paul Pogba has missed much of the season through injury
Paul Pogba has missed much of the season through injury

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Paul Pogba will not leave the club during the January transfer window.

Pogba has made only six appearances for United this season and has not played since September due to an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January after suggesting he wanted to leave the club for a "new challenge" in the summer amid interest from Real Madrid.

However, Solskjaer insists the France international will not be sold in the upcoming window.

More to follow...

