Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions

1:59 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Chelsea's game with Tottenham and Leicester's trip to Manchester City A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Chelsea's game with Tottenham and Leicester's trip to Manchester City

We have a belting game here. Liverpool must be thinking they cannot lose here, but these two will believe the Premier League title race is not over.

This is the really interesting game for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester. They have the capability of going there and winning while playing an attractive match at the same time. Everyone is saying Mikel Arteta will be going, and then Pep Guardiola could leave in the not too distant future, but who would be in line for the Manchester City job? Rodgers could be in that pipeline because of way Man City play.

I do not think Man City have given up, but they cannot talk about the title challenge as it is of no relevance to them right now. If they can beat Leicester and reduce the gap to 11 points with Liverpool still to play their game in hand, it will be intriguing. If Liverpool then go to Leicester and lose, that gap then goes down to eight points and suddenly the difference is very similar to what it was last season.

What do these teams have to lose? I think Man City will finish in top two and Leicester will end up third. This is the ultimate test for Rodgers as he will want to play and showcase his style more so than normal. I genuinely think, with what we saw Man City do to Arsenal, they may have got the fire back in their belly.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

I think Watford are already gone. Six points is the gap and we are only two games away from the halfway stage in terms of Premier League campaign. Man Utd have picked up, there is no doubt about that, but there is a vulnerability there. It has improved, and because of that Man Utd will get through it, but it will not be plain sailing here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Wolves in the Premier League

It is another cracker. The match is the 'Special One' against the intriguing one, or the potential one.

Frank Lampard has done a great job thus far but Chelsea have been up and down as we expected. Inconsistency is a thing, but this will be the case with whatever he is trying to achieve until they establish themselves a bit more. This will take a while, perhaps a season-and-a-half with these players.

Jose Mourinho is ruthless and that is the agenda for Tottenham right now. They are still in the Champions League but they are just wanting to win games in general - this was the reason Mourinho was brought in. If they try to force the game, Chelsea could pick them off. and Lampard will be curious as to test Tottenham's defence. With Willian, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount you have lots of energy and lots of ways to exploit out wide, but I cannot separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League

I imagine Carlo Ancelotti will be in by this game, although may not be in the dugout, but it's an intriguing signing for them. He has a great CV and as a player, I enjoyed watching him. He is a stylish and well-respected gentleman, much like Claudio Ranieri, with an even better winning mentality. He gives players respect and he wants respect back by them giving him everything they have.

Duncan Ferguson has got the edge back into them. Goodison Park was one of the toughest grounds to go to in the 1980s. Everton are so in-your-face, they are aggressive towards the opposition and if they are like this with Arsenal, they will get a lot of joy.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 3-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 3-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Even if Mikel Arteta takes over, I do not think he will be sitting in the dugout facing his old team - this one he will sit in the stands for if anything. The way Everton have been looking, I think they could turn Arsenal over in this one, who look soft at the moment.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Southampton in the Premier League

If ever Aston Villa needed a boost, it is now. I watched Villa last week and thought they were half-decent. John McGinn has gone quiet, while Jack Grealish is doing well - the midfield is struggling and they are rash in their decision-making in defence.

Wesley has to be the target man as that is how he wants to work, but he does not actually link up with the play. Because of that you have Jonathan Kodjia, who scored twice in the week, but he does not want to run either. What do you do here? Wesley scored at the death against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and he is more suited to them. I would still start Kodjia and bring the more energetic and determined Wesley off the bench with 20 minutes to go.

1:56 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool

Southampton are too predictable and are relying on Danny Ings too much. Nathan Redmond has the pace and will give them something but not enough, and the wing backs not strong enough. At the back they are a bag of nerves and their goalkeeping situation is a difficult one too. Fraser Forster has been amazing for Celtic, particularly in the Scottish League Cup final, so he will be wondering what is going on as well. Who do you pick?

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win at Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win at Chelsea in the Premier League

You have to look at the breakdown of both teams. Bournemouth go from one extreme to the next - all of a sudden they are sinking, thinking about selling Nathan Ake for £40-£50m, although they are not great defensively anyway, and then they go and win at Chelsea. Burnley are unpredictable and only two points above them, so these are always a stab in the dark for me. Bournemouth have lost their impetus going forward and Burnley could take advantage of this weakness, but I cannot separate them again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win against Newcastle in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win against Newcastle in the Premier League

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Graham Potter has come in at Brighton and what he has done has been excellent - I have to applaud it wholeheartedly because I was looking at them for one of the three to go down.

Liverpool have been the best, followed by Leicester, and then honestly I could say Brighton are there, especially the most improved. It has been a change of style with authority and cleverness on the ball, as if they train to play that way every day. They are vulnerable at the back but are very attack-minded. Neal Maupay is now capable of getting goals, so I do not see them in trouble at all and it always comes across as though this is what he is encouraging.

0:51 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Sunderland and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with the club Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Sunderland and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with the club

Sheffield United are very organised and well-drilled, as we know. I love the midfield runners like John Fleck, but he is suspended and he is a big heartbeat in that team. They are still unbeaten away from home, and the passion and drive they have will be difficult for Brighton to handle.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Brighton in the Premier League

I called out those type of games for Crystal Palace against Brighton. Wilfried Zaha did do something magical, but only got his side a point in the end. Palace had to face a Brighton team that has been on the resurgence, but they did not make it into a derby match and got dominated - they never really got going.

Newcastle had a setback last week. Jonjo Shelvey has earned his right to play, but he is touch and go, as is Miguel Almiron. They do not need Almiron because he does not score, but they need his pace and movement as Allan Saint-Maximin is out with injury.

0:50 Steve Bruce says he hopes Newcastle can "put some smiles on faces" by winning games over Christmas after visiting children at Royal Victoria Infirmary Steve Bruce says he hopes Newcastle can "put some smiles on faces" by winning games over Christmas after visiting children at Royal Victoria Infirmary

Newcastle are there to survive in the Premier League, and they are four or five wins from doing it already, which is a testament to the results they have earned this campaign. Steve Bruce has done a remarkable job, but it is about trying to hold a unit together, and I think he will do that again this weekend.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Leicester and Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Leicester and Norwich in the Premier League

I do not feel sorry for Norwich. They adopt an attacking way of playing, but they have to go about these games a bit cleverer and get a balance between attack and defence. A team that do not sit in will suit Wolves and they will be all over it - they have quality in abundance. Even at the back, Willy Boly has not been missed as much as they thought. Tottenham got a late victory, but Wolves are a decent side and in the top seven for a reason. They will continue to impress here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

