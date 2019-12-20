Erling Haaland: Striker flies to Manchester amid United interest

Erling Haaland has become one of the most exciting young players in Europe

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland is flying to Manchester on Friday morning amid interest from Manchester United, according to reports in Norway.

Norwegian newspaper Aftenbladet says Haaland was spotted boarding a Norwegian Airlines flight from Stavanger to Manchester, set to land at 10.15am.

However, in his pre-match news conference ahead of United's trip to Watford on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down the reports.

The United boss said: "I don't think he's en route here, to be fair, not through me anyway. I can't comment on other teams' players, I've said that many times.

"That's just one of those things in this job - you get so many speculations all the time."

Haaland, who has 28 goals in 22 games for Salzburg this season, has also reportedly told Solskjaer that he wants to sign for him.

United head scout Marcel Bout went to watch the 19-year-old in the Champions League as the Austrian side lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 matches for Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, the Austrian Cup and the Champions League so far this season.

The striking prodigy could be set for a reunion with Solskjaer after the pair worked together for two years at Molde in Norway.

Haaland is also being tracked by Borussia Dortmund ahead of the January transfer window and has already held talks with RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann.