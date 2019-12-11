Erling Haaland: Manchester United among host of clubs to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool

Teenage sensation Erling Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 games this season

Manchester United head scout Marcel Bout was in attendance as Red Bull Salzburg lost to Liverpool on Tuesday.

There were scouts from 40 different European teams at the Red Bull Arena for the Champions League clash and Sky Sports News understands that a large number of those scouts were there to watch 19-year-old Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been linked with a move to a number of top European clubs after scoring 28 goals in 22 games for the Austrian side this season.

Haaland in action against Liverpool

United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Liverpool have all been linked with the 6ft 4in striker, who scored eight goals in six Champions League matches this season.

However, Sky Sports News understands that Haaland is also considering a proposal to stay affiliated to the RB group and join Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

2:03 Red Bull Salzburg's teenage striker Erling Haaland says he in unfazed by transfer speculation amid interest from a number of top European clubs. Red Bull Salzburg's teenage striker Erling Haaland says he in unfazed by transfer speculation amid interest from a number of top European clubs.

Before the game on Tuesday, which Liverpool won 2-0 to progress to the Champions League last 16, Jurgen Klopp described Haaland as "exceptional".

Klopp said: "He's 19 years old, exceptional player, but how would you defend a very good striker? Try to make sure that he gets not that many balls.

0:56 Jurgen Klopp praises Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland ahead of their crucial Champions League clash. Jurgen Klopp praises Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland ahead of their crucial Champions League clash.

"Just a really big, big talent with a wonderful future, 100 per cent, but for tomorrow night, how you defend the best strikers, you try to avoid passes to them, you cut them out of the game and when they have the ball."

