Erling Haaland: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wary of 'exceptional' striker

0:56 Jurgen Klopp praises Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland ahead of their decisive Champions League encounter Jurgen Klopp praises Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland ahead of their decisive Champions League encounter

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool face a challenge to stop "exceptional" striker Erling Haaland in their crucial Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old Norwegian has been linked with a move to a host of top European clubs - including Liverpool - after scoring 28 goals in 21 games for the Austrian side this season.

The Champions League holders need a draw in Salzburg on Tuesday to ensure their passage to the last 16, while a defeat would leave them relying on Genk to beat Napoli in Group E's other game.

"He's 19 years old, exceptional player, but how would you defend a very good striker? Try to make sure that he gets not that many balls," Klopp said.

Haaland has scored 28 goals in 21 games for Red Bull Salzburg this season

"Just a really big, big talent with a wonderful future, 100 per cent, but for tomorrow night, how you defend the best strikers, you try to avoid passes to them, you cut them out of the game and when they have the ball.

"We have to make it as difficult as possible. He's unfortunately not the only strong player in their team."

Liverpool are attempting to reach the Champions League final for a third successive season, having lost to Real Madrid in 2018 before triumphing against Tottenham earlier this year.

Klopp is confident Liverpool will deliver a strong performance under pressure

Despite their stunning start to the Premier League season, which has seen them open an eight-point lead at the top, Klopp is adamant their hunger for success in Europe remains as strong as ever.

"Everybody knows it's a final - we've known it for two weeks and we are prepared for that," he said.

"We are not a typical Champions League winner last year, or finalist two years before, we are still ambitious like crazy.

"We will go for everything, we will run for our lives, so that's what we are, plus playing football."