Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool preview

Georginio Wijnaldum could return for Liverpool on Tuesday

Team news, stats and prediction as Liverpool travel to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

Team news

Dejan Lovren has trained with the Liverpool squad ahead of their final Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg after being substituted with an injury during the first half of Liverpool's 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana could also return against Salzburg after missing the win over Bournemouth.

Wijnaldum trained with the rest of the Liverpool squad on Monday after recovering from a "minor knock", while Lallana trained separately from the group after coming off with cramp in the recent 5-2 win over Everton.

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

However, Liverpool will be without injured centre-back Joel Matip, who remains sidelined with a knee problem and has not featured for the team since October 20.

Red Bull Salzburg are set to be without Alexander Walke, Antoine Bernede, Patrick Farkas and Sekou Koita.

State of play

Liverpool need just a draw against Red Bull Salzburg to go through to the last 16 and could also qualify with a defeat if Napoli lose at home to bottom of the table Genk.

Should Liverpool lose in Austria, Salzburg are likely to go through, unless Liverpool score four or more away goals after Jurgen Klopp's side won 4-3 when the two sides met at Anfield last month.

Opta stats

Dejan Lovren came off in the first half with an injury, but should be fit for the Champions League

This will be the second competitive meeting between FC Salzburg and Liverpool, following their clash on MD2 in which the Reds won 4-3, despite leading 3-0 after 36 minutes at Anfield.

Liverpool have won five of their seven games against Austrian sides in all European competition (W5 D1 L1), losing only to Grazer AK in a Champions League qualifier in August 2004.

FC Salzburg have lost four of their five matches against English opposition in all European competition, conceding at least twice in every match (13 in total). At home, Salzburg drew 2-2 vs Blackburn in September 2006 (UEFA Cup) and lost 0-2 vs Man City in September 2010 (Europa League).

Liverpool have only won two of their last 11 Champions League away group stage games (W2 D3 L6), losing four of the last five (W1). The Reds last won consecutive away group games in the competition back in September 2008 under Rafa Benitez.

FC Salzburg have won 15 and lost just one of their last 20 home games in European competition (inc. qualifiers), with that defeat coming last time out on home soil vs Napoli.

Neither Liverpool or FC Red Bull Salzburg have kept a UEFA Champions League clean sheet this season. The Reds could become only the second reigning champion to fail to keep a clean sheet in their first six matches of the following campaign, after Real Madrid in 2016-17 (first 10 games).

Erling Braut Haaland scored against Liverpool in a 4-3 loss earlier this season

FC Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has scored in all five of his UEFA Champions League games so far, scoring eight goals and averaging a goal every 37 minutes. No player has ever scored in their first six appearances in the competition.

Since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, the two players with the most UEFA Champions League assists are Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino and James Milner with 11 each.

Only Spurs (17) and Bayern Munich (21) have scored more goals than FC Red Bull Salzburg (16) this season. Since 2003-04, the most goals scored by a side in the group stage to be eliminated is 16 scored by Chelsea in the 2012-13 campaign - they went on to win the Europa League.

Liverpool conceded three goals from five shots on target on MD2 against FC Salzburg; the most goals they've conceded against an opponent in the Champions League group stage is five, against Galatasaray in 2006-07 and Sevilla in 2017-18.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

If Red Bull Salzburg win, Liverpool are out. They will go for it - we saw that at Anfield. Liverpool had a comfortable afternoon at the weekend against Bournemouth.

Naby Keita played and scored, and Jurgen Klopp has freshened it up the best he can. A draw will be enough for them, but it will be a very nervous night for Liverpool nevertheless.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)