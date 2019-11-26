Champions League round of 16 draw: When is it? Can Premier League sides face each other?

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham can book their place in the Champions League knockout stages this week

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place in December, with four Premier League teams hoping to be involved.

When is the draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday December 16 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.

Who's already qualified?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus booked their place in the last 16 with games spare

Three teams have qualified ahead of the penultimate round of group fixtures - Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Tottenham and Manchester City could both join them on Tuesday, while Liverpool and Chelsea can follow suit on Wednesday.

Champions League permutations Tottenham will be through with a win - or if they draw and Red Star Belgrade fail to beat Bayern

will be through with a win - or if they draw and Red Star Belgrade fail to beat Bayern Manchester City through if they avoid defeat vs Shakhtar Donetsk or if Dinamo Zagreb don't beat Atalanta. City will finish top if they win - or if they draw and Dinamo don't win.

through if they avoid defeat vs Shakhtar Donetsk or if Dinamo Zagreb don't beat Atalanta. City will finish top if they win - or if they draw and Dinamo don't win. Liverpool through if they beat Napoli - or if Red Bull Salzburg fail to beat Genk. Liverpool will seal first place with a win..

through if they beat Napoli - or if Red Bull Salzburg fail to beat Genk. Liverpool will seal first place with a win.. Chelsea will be through if they beat Lille due to their record vs Ajax and Valencia in a three-team head-to-head.

Chelsea can progress due to their head-to-head record in Group H

How does the draw work?

Manchester City can not face a Premier League rival in the Champions League until the quarter-final stage; that draw will take place on March 20

There will be two seeding pots - one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.

No team can play a club from their group - or any side from their own country, meaning there will be no all-Premier League showdown at this stage.

Seeded group winners will play the first leg of the two-legged ties away from home.

Champions League knockout stage - the key dates

Will Liverpool retain their Champions League crown?

February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg

March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg

April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg

April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg

April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg

May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg

May 30: Final, Istanbul