Champions League round of 16 draw: When is it? Can Premier League sides face each other?
Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea on track to reach knockout stage; follow the games with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app
Last Updated: 26/11/19 12:50pm
The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place in December, with four Premier League teams hoping to be involved.
When is the draw?
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday December 16 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.
Who's already qualified?
Three teams have qualified ahead of the penultimate round of group fixtures - Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.
Tottenham and Manchester City could both join them on Tuesday, while Liverpool and Chelsea can follow suit on Wednesday.
Champions League permutations
- Tottenham will be through with a win - or if they draw and Red Star Belgrade fail to beat Bayern
- Manchester City through if they avoid defeat vs Shakhtar Donetsk or if Dinamo Zagreb don't beat Atalanta. City will finish top if they win - or if they draw and Dinamo don't win.
- Liverpool through if they beat Napoli - or if Red Bull Salzburg fail to beat Genk. Liverpool will seal first place with a win..
- Chelsea will be through if they beat Lille due to their record vs Ajax and Valencia in a three-team head-to-head.
How does the draw work?
There will be two seeding pots - one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.
No team can play a club from their group - or any side from their own country, meaning there will be no all-Premier League showdown at this stage.
Seeded group winners will play the first leg of the two-legged ties away from home.
Champions League knockout stage - the key dates
February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg
March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg
April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg
April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg
April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg
May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg
May 30: Final, Istanbul