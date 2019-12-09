Charlie Nicholas' Champions League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Champions League predictions with Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City all in action.

If Red Bull Salzburg win, Liverpool are out. They will go for it - we saw that at Anfield. Liverpool had a comfortable afternoon at the weekend against Bournemouth.

Naby Keita played and scored, and Jurgen Klopp has freshened it up the best he can. A draw will be enough for them, but it will be a very nervous night for Liverpool nevertheless.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

Chelsea vs Lille - Tuesday, 8pm

Chelsea just need a win really. I see this being a bit like the Liverpool match. You can end up forcing it and caught up in the emotions of it. I think the young heads will be OK though and I see Chelsea getting there, but I don't see this happening until later on in the contest.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Chelsea in the Premier League

I imagine Pep Guardiola will make a lot of changes. The job is done. He will still be quite angry at some of the players - they have looked uninspiring. Kevin De Bruyne is carrying them on his own at times, while John Stones was dealt with another injury.

They should be more than good enough to win but I think Manchester City are having a reality check at the moment. Is this really the competition they have to win? The answer is yes. Take a score draw, get home and wait for the draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Manchester City in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Manchester City in the Premier League

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham - Wednesday, 8pm

Why wouldn't Jose Mourinho fancy this one? He got the defence sorted a bit better against Burnley, but the attackers were great. They do this naturally. He just needs to pick who is on form, the likes of Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, and off they go.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Burnley in the Premier League

They were embarrassed by Bayern Munich last time and the Germans are through. They might want this, just in case they face off once again in the knockout stages, so they may want to humiliate them again.

I think they will want to beat them and give them a nudge as to who is the bigger giant in Europe. Tottenham made the final last season so teams want to knock them down. Mourinho will fancy his side but he will make some changes.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)