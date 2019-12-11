Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus nets Champions League hat-trick

Gabriel Jesus scored his second Champions League hat-trick

Gabriel Jesus scored his second Champions League hat-trick as Manchester City ended their Group C campaign with a 4-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

City had already guaranteed their spot as Group C winners and were perhaps suffering an early hangover from their surprise defeat to Manchester United on Saturday when Dani Olmo skilfully fired Zagreb in front (10).

That goal put Zagreb into the runners-up spot but the Croatians were left furious when Jesus headed home the leveller (34) despite two of their players being down injured.

City, who will find out their last-16 opponents on Monday, turned on the style after the break as the recalled Phil Foden played a big part in Jesus' next two goals (50 and 54) before the young Englishman rounded off the scoring himself (83).

Player Ratings Man City: Bravo (5), Cancelo (6), E Garcia (6), Otamendi (6), Mendy (7), Gundogan (7), Rodri (7), Foden (9), B.Silva (7), Jesus (9), Mahrez (8)



Subs: Zinchenko (7), Sterling (7), Harwood-Bellis (N/A)



Man of the match: Gabriel Jesus

Due to Atalanta's win over Shakhtar Donetsk, Zagreb finished bottom of Group C and exited Europe.

Pep Guardiola's side are back in action on Super Sunday when they visit Arsenal.

Group C final standings P W D L Pts 1. Man City 6 4 2 0 14 2. Atalanta 6 2 1 3 7 3. Shakhtar Donetsk 6 1 3 2 6 4. Dinamo Zagreb 6 1 2 3 5

How Jesus inspired City to victory

The Champions League has taken on fresh importance for City since falling out of contention in the Premier League as Guardiola bids to get them past the semi-finals stage for the first time in their history.

With their qualification already assured, City started sloppily. Dinamo came into this unbeaten in their last 10 home European fixtures and scored with their first attack on 10 minutes.

Who can Man City draw in last 16? Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid/Leverkusen

Napoli

Borussia Dortmund

Lyon

Damian Kadzior sensed weakness in the heart of the City defence and floated in a dangerous ball that was brilliantly swept home on the volley with the ball coming over his shoulder by Olmo.

Team news Pep Guardiola rung the changes, making eight in total as only Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus kept their places from the defeat against Manchester City. There was a rare start for Phil Foden in midfield.

Zagreb defended strongly as City initially had little answers to their deep defensive block.

A reply didn't look likely despite City bossing possession, but it came in controversial fashion on 34 minutes. With two Zagreb players down injured, City decided to play on and worked the ball out to Riyad Mahrez on the right.

City outnumbered Zagreb players three-to-two in the box and Jesus rose above his marker at the back post to head home which drew angry protests from the Zagreb players who surrounded the referee to no avail.

Foden had yet to really influence the game on his first start since October but sparked City into life when linking up with Jesus as City took the lead on 50 minutes.

Arsenal vs Man City Live on

His quick passing down the left with Jesus opened up the Zagreb defence and the Brazilian showed amazing composure to throw a dummy past Arijan Ademi and curl into the bottom corner.

Zagreb looked visually demoralised by the task facing them and City sensed their vulnerability. Foden again dictated an attack down the left and Benjamin Mendy whipped in a fantastic cross that was swept home by the red-hot Jesus, whose last 13 goals for City have all come away from home.

The remainder of the contest played out like an exhibition game and Foden got the goal his second-half performance merited when turning home Bernardo Silva's low cross.

Man of the match: Gabriel Jesus

Jesus celebrates equalising for City after they fell behind early

Although pushed hard by Foden, it's hard not to give the standout award to the Brazilian who was dynamite in front goal converting three of his four shots on goal.

After a run of eight games without a goal, Jesus now has five in his last three which will please Guardiola who has to make do without Sergio Aguero due to his injury problems.