Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham: Bayern seal perfect Champions League group campaign

Thomas Muller restored Bayern's lead on the stroke of half-time against Tottenham

Bayern Munich completed a perfect Champions League group stage with a sixth-consecutive victory as Tottenham were beaten 3-1 at the Allianz Arena.

With Bayern and Spurs already assured of a spot in the last 16 the final assignment in Group B was reduced to a dead rubber, but Bayern were in no mood to take their foot off the gas against the side they scored seven past in October.

Kingsley Coman slotted Bayern in front on 12 minutes, and although they were pegged back within four minutes by Ryan Sessegnon's first Spurs goal, efforts from Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho saw the five-time European champions outmuscle a timid Tottenham side.

Player ratings Bayern Munich: Neuer (7), Pavard (6), Boateng (6), Martinez (6), Davies (7), Kimmich (8), Thiago (6), Coman (6), Coutinho (7), Perisic (6), Gnabry (8).



Subs: Ulreich (6), Lewandowski (6), Goretzka (6), Muller (6), Singh (6), Mai (6), Zirkzee (6).



Tottenham: Gazzaniga (6), Walker-Peters (5), Foyth (5), Alderweireld (5), Rose (5), Dier (5), Sissoko (5), Lo Celso (4), Eriksen (5), Sessegnon (6), Lucas (4).



Subs: Son (5), Skipp (n/a), Wanyama (n/a).



Man of the Match: Serge Gnabry

The victory sees Bayern become only the seventh side to win all of their group games in the competition, with attention now turning to Monday's Champions League draw, where Bayern and Spurs await their fate in the knockout stage.

Who can Spurs face in last-16? Barcelona

Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig

Valencia

How Bayern ended group perfect

Kyle Walker-Peters challenges Kingsley Coman

With their passage to the knockout stage already secure, both sides made a combined 11 changes ahead of their final group-stage outing.

Bayern were the dominant force in front of their own fans, patiently examining the Spurs defence before coming alive in attack on 12 minutes.

Team news Former Premier League players Serge Gnabry and Philippe Coutinho returned as Bayern Munich made five changes from the weekend defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ryan Sessegnon made his first start for Spurs and Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Danny Rose, Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen returned as Jose Mourinho made six changes in Munich.

Benjamin Pavard's back-post volley was saved on the line by Paulo Gazzaniga, who showed quick reflexes to get back to his feet to prevent Thiago Alcantara from converting the rebound.

But there was nothing the Spurs goalkeeper could do two minutes later when Serge Gnabry's cross deflected into Coman's path, and the Frenchman slotted Bayern into the lead.

Ryan Sessegnon scored his first Tottenham goal to equalise for the visitors

But Spurs were behind for just four minutes, an intricate move ended with the ball rolling into the path of 19-year-old Sessegnon, who capped his first start for Spurs and in the Champions League by rifling home at the near post.

Bayern lost goalscorer Coman to a nasty-looking knee injury on 25 minutes, and shortly afterwards, Thiago missed a glorious chance to restore their lead when he somehow fired wide after Gnabry's shot rebounded off the post and into his lap.

But Coman's replacement, Muller, lifted the mood with a poacher's goal, poking his 198th goal for the club home after Alphonso Davies's shot bounced off the frame of the Spurs goal.

Philippe Coutinho got his reward for peppering to Spurs goal with Bayern's third of the night

Gazzaniga denied Coutinho a stunning quick-fire second, tipping the Brazilian's long-range effort onto the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

Coutinho would go on to register five shots on goal, three of which were on target, before he finally got his reward, curling a low effort beyond the outstretched arm of Gazzaniga to put the seal on a brilliant campaign for Bayern.

What's next?

Both clubs await their fate in Monday's draw for the last-16 of the Champions League. Before that, Bayern host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga at 2.30pm on Saturday, while Spurs travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday at 2pm.