Manchester United's Jesse Lingard: I feel back to my old self

Jesse Lingard says he feels sharp and "back to myself" after playing a key role in Manchester United's wins against Tottenham and Manchester City.

The midfielder made his first Premier League start for over two months in the 2-1 win over Spurs on December 4 and kept his place for the 2-1 victory against City last Saturday.

In between featuring in draws against Sheffield United and Aston Villa he scored his first goal since January while captaining the side in the Europa League match in Astana.

Speaking to Sky Sports News at a street football event in Manchester, Lingard said he felt like he was returning to his best form.

"I feel good, I feel back to myself, I feel fit, I feel sharp," he said. "I love working for the team, I love winning games and playing matches.

Asked if he had found the 'Jesse he knows', he replied.

"Yes, he's back now, he's back, he is there. People go through dips in form, it's just about finding the right balance and getting back to your usual self which I have.

"Of course you're frustrated when you're not playing. You've still got to have the right attitude and right mentality when you do go on and try to make an impact. I felt like I did against Sheffield United and from there I've kicked on."

United's back-to-back wins took them up to fifth in the table just five points off the top four, but Lingard insists no one is getting carried away despite getting one over their neighbours.

"We can't be too overjoyed, we've still got the rest of the season to play for," he added.

"We take each game as it comes, we concentrate on the next game, we don't want to be thinking about previous wins but obviously you are going to take confidence and happiness from that game.

"For us it's all about working hard, working together and sticking together through the tough times which we have.

"We're going to go through dips here and there but it's about maintaining and keeping that momentum now."

Lingard was asked what was on his Christmas list? 'Top four, a trophy, back with England?'

"That's a perfect Christmas list," he said. "I'd take that all day long."