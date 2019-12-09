Ref Watch: Manchester derby penalty calls correct, says Dermot Gallagher

Bernardo Silva fouls Marcus Rashford resulting in a penalty for Manchester United

Dermot Gallagher returns with his weekly round-up of Ref Watch, and believes the three big penalty decisions made in the Manchester derby were correct.

INCIDENT: Manchester United were awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute when Bernardo Silva came across to foul Marcus Rashford. Referee Anthony Taylor had initially not given the spot-kick but VAR overturned the decision.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct use of VAR.

DERMOT SAYS: "This proves why the VAR works and what it's for. Anthony [Taylor] doesn't have the best view where he's blocked off by defenders. Bernardo Silva clearly goes across, he doesn't go for the ball, he goes in the line of Rashford and takes him out.

"Michael Oliver on VAR saw the front view and relayed back to the referee at the Etihad that it was a penalty and quite rightly, it was given."

INCIDENT: Manchester City also had a penalty shout late in the first half. Kyle Walker put a cross into the area from the right-hand side and it hit the arm of Fred inside the area as he slid to the floor, with no penalty given. VAR looked at the claim, but nothing was given.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "Covered in the new law is that if a player is falling and his hand is on the ground to support his body, which it is as it strikes his arm, you can't give a penalty unless you're convinced that he has deliberately done that, which would be very difficult to convince anybody in that situation."

Manchester City players discuss decisions with referee Anthony Taylor

INCIDENT: Earlier in the game, Man City had another penalty call turned down. Raheem Sterling's shot into the area was blocked by Victor Lindelof before hitting him on the hand. However, nothing was given.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "Again, it strikes his body and comes up. When the shot comes in, Lindelof goes to block, which he does, and it flies up and hits him on the elbow. There's no doubt about that, but it hits him on the body. He's got nowhere to go."

INCIDENT: Andreas Pereira was shown a yellow card in the 74th minute after catching the feet of Sterling in the middle of the park. There was no VAR decision to upgrade it to a red card.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Incorrect decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "I said on Saturday and I still say now, this is as close as you can get to not having a red card because there's no doubt it was a hack and it was a bit more than a trip wasn't it? It was reminiscent of three years ago with Granit Xhaka at Arsenal [straight red after a similar tackle on Modou Barrow].

"The difference there is that Xhaka is further away and he's reached for him, and I think that's what has saved Pereira being close to Sterling. That's as close to a red card as you could possibly get for me."

INCIDENT: Chris Basham was initially shown a red card for catching Kenny McLean in the 74th minute. However, VAR checked the challenge and the Sheffield United midfielder was reprieved, with the booking being downgraded to a yellow card.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct use of VAR.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think this is again where VAR has done well because I didn't think it was a red card tackle at first, I was surprised when it was given. VAR has taken its time, it is relayed back to Simon [Hooper] that it's not anywhere near what you think you've seen. Basham actually misses the player, it's not a nice tackle and it's reckless, but it's not a red card for me and the VAR has done him a great service.

Chris Basham was initially shown a straight red card by referee Simon Hooper - before VAR intervened

"We talk about clear and obvious and I would be disappointed if I had been sent off for a tackle like that. It is a yellow card and the VAR has really stood up and worked for me."

INCIDENT: Sheffield United had a third goal disallowed in confusing circumstances. David McGoldrick flicked the ball back into the area as Chris Basham was fouled by Onel Hernandez inside the area. John Lundstrum picked up McGoldrick's flick before firing home, but he was flagged for offside and the goal disallowed. No penalty was given for the earlier challenge.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "This was a very complicated situation. It started with the flick from McGoldrick, with Lundstrum in an offside position, there's no doubt about that. Lundstrum goes towards the ball, Basham comes towards the ball with the defender and there's the clash.

"Lundstrum then picks the ball up and when he does, he's flagged for offside because he's come from an offside position. He scores, so the goal is disallowed, but the penalty shout is then looked at.

"If he wasn't onside, it would have been a penalty. The other key thing is that Basham didn't touch the ball because if he had, Lundstrum would have regained his position so it was very complicated, but got to the right decision in the end."

INCIDENT: Inside a crowded box, Lewis Dunk found the ball underneath him on the floor. He was unable to wriggle away quickly enough with players standing near him and tried to clear with his head, inadvertently pushing it onto his arm. Wolves did try to call for a penalty, but nothing was given.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: What could he possibly have done to get out of the way? You would be fuming is someone gave a penalty against you for that.