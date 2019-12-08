Premier League hits and misses: Liverpool pass latest test in Bournemouth victory

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after giving Liverpool the lead at Vitality Stadium

The best of Saturday's talking points, from Liverpool passing their latest test to Man Utd finally showing 'the way'.

As Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match interview, Liverpool do not go into any game expecting to win but realistically, they were never going to lose at Bournemouth. The stats and form all pointed to another Liverpool victory and they ultimately glided to an easy three points.

The game turned on Nathan Ake's injury and once Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain flicked home past Aaron Ramsdale, there was only going to be one outcome. Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah were outstanding and linked up with one another for two of the goals, with similarly impressive performances across the park.

Perhaps the biggest positive was their clean sheet, having not kept one in 13 games in all competitions heading into Saturday's match, with the returning Alisson making only one clear save. That will give Liverpool huge confidence going into their midweek Champions League fixture against Red Bull Salzburg, which they must at least draw to make the last 16.

All in all, it's another game ticked off for Liverpool in an incredibly congested run of fixtures and they passed the sometimes tricky Bournemouth test with flying colours. Klopp even joked at the end of his press conference he could not yet think about Christmas because he still had to travel to Qatar for the Club World Cup, but maintaining their 11-point lead at the top of the table over this period would surely be present enough.

Charlotte Marsh

Saturday felt like a moment in time on both sides of Manchester. It was the day Manchester United finally got going, finally started playing. It was, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put it, the 'Manchester United way'.

Seven years on from their last title, and even longer since Solskjaer's last appearance for the club, what is that 'way'?

It's domination of the ball at home - something they have not quite mastered yet - but away from Old Trafford it's counter attacking football, and not in the direct, negative sense.

Each and every time United won the ball in their own half, the first thought was forward. They advanced fast, never less than three players busting a gut to reach the penalty area. Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were magnificent.

Solskjaer said it was a Manchester United performance in his mould. Beating Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in the space of four days is quite a feat, considering this week looked to be the beginning of the end of the Norwegian.

But for City, this was the day the title looked out of their reach. Guardiola insisted he was happy with the performance, but how could he be, given they were carved open at will in a chaotic and brilliant first 30 minutes.

Their defence was the weakness again, and Pep's apparent avoidance of realisation he has an issue is a stick repeatedly used to beat him with. Will this prompt January movement? Or will Fernandinho finally move back into midfield?

Stubbornness has worked for the Catalan in the past, but at the moment, City's season is at stake.

Gerard Brand

Everton supporters might have hoped their struggling side would suddenly play in the image of their caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson but they could not have believed that the transformation would be this dramatic. The team's tenacity was evident right from the start of their 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The victory lifted Everton out of the relegation zone in which they had been languishing at the time of Marco Silva's sacking but much more than that it featured a bit of the pride and spirit that these supporters demand from their players. Everton made 37 tackles in the game - the most by any team in a Premier League game so far this season.

Ferguson went with an ambitious 4-4-2 formation and committed to getting the ball forward. In the opening 45 minutes, Everton played more passes into the final third than they had in any previous game of the current campaign. Chelsea just could not cope with it - Dominic Calvert-Lewin channelling his new manager's aggression in scoring twice.

Chelsea were threatening at the other end but time and time again there was an Everton player there to block the path of the ball. Perhaps this is a mere short-term fix for a club in need of a long-term plan but at this stage Everton need any type of fix going. One inspired by Ferguson, celebrating with gusto on the touchline, is as welcome as they come.

Adam Bate

The gamble of handing a contract to Andy Carroll seems to be paying off for Steve Bruce and Newcastle.

The big man was the game-changer Bruce required in their 2-1 win over Southampton.

Newcastle's hopes of turning this game around at 1-0 down looked slim with Joelinton fumbling around up top - but cometh the hour, cometh the Carroll. His introduction sparked the crowd into life, his team-mates too, as one of his first touches sent Allan Saint-Maximin into a dangerous area.

Carroll then provided the key moment with a delicious cross from almost on the touchline that was thumped home - in Carroll style - by Shelvey. His aerial prowess was required in the closing stages as he headed clear three late Southampton corners proving his worth in both boxes.

If Bruce can manage Carroll's schedule, then Newcastle have a genuine threat to lead their line for the remainder of the season.

Lewis Jones

Chelsea remain well placed among the Premier League's top four and know a win at home to Lille on Tuesday will ensure progression through to the knockout stages of the Champions League too. Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, scorers against Aston Villa in midweek, continue to make great strides. That's the context. But still there are concerns.

Either side of that win over Villa, Frank Lampard has seen his team beaten on consecutive weekends. Firstly by West Ham, ending their run of eight without a win, and now against Everton, ending their own sequence of three consecutive defeats. The defensive vulnerability of this Chelsea team is all too apparent. They were hapless at Goodison Park.

Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen were far too passive for Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first goal. For his second, Kepa Arrizabalaga's sloppy kick started it but Kurt Zouma appeared to switch off yet again. If Chelsea had merely matched the desire shown by Everton then the quality of Mateo Kovacic and the rest would surely have taken the game away from the home side.

Fikayo Tomori was on the bench. Antonio Rudiger can come back in too. But the lifting of Chelsea's transfer ban also gives Lampard the option of looking elsewhere. He knows that if he turns to the market then there will be talk of him showing a lack of faith in this young team. But many more performances like this one and his players risk testing his patience.

Adam Bate

"Incredible. Top, top, top player. Top, top, top person. I can not find more words to describe." That was Jose Mourinho after Tottenham's 5-0 thrashing of Burnley. He was not speaking about Heung-Min Son - he had plenty to say about him too - but his captain Harry Kane, who happened to score two stunners of his own on Saturday.

Son's wonder goal will take the headlines - and rightly so. But Tottenham's hopes of success over the course of this season are intrinsically linked to Kane and, after a couple of games without him scouring, Mourinho will have been delighted to see his talisman back to his brilliant best.

"It's not just the goals," Mourinho said when he was eventually asked about Kane in his post-match press conference. They help, of course, and he now has 15 in 19 appearances for Spurs this season. But Kane's all-round contribution to this team is now pivotal. "It's the combination play, it's what he does in between the lines, in the defensive process, at the leadership level…" Mourinho continued.

Moments before smacking in his second powerful finish of the afternoon, Kane had gone down after landing awkwardly on his ankle while challenging for a header. It was a reminder of his vulnerability to that type of injury in recent seasons. And a reminder of how much Spurs would miss him. But for now, Kane looks pumped up and excited by Mourinho's arrival - and, while his team-mates take the headlines, continues to be quietly brilliant.

Peter Smith

Bournemouth cannot catch a break at the moment, especially with injuries. Heading into the game, they were already missing Steve Cook, Josh King and Junior Stanislas just to name a few, and two more huge names will be joining them in the treatment room.

Up until the 33rd minute, Nathan Ake was Bournemouth's best defender and, to use a popular vernacular, had Mohamed Salah in his back pocket. Indeed, it was another well-time clearance ahead of the Liverpool forward that appeared to stretch his hamstring, forcing him off the field, with the visitors going on to score just a few seconds after. This was no coincidence.

Fast forward an hour or so, and down goes Callum Wilson after chasing after a pass down the left wing, with Trent Alexander-Arnold in quick pursuit. The striker pulled up and he was also replaced not long after. Bournemouth may now have two key players at either end out of action for a while, which is not going to help their current slump.

Away from the injury woes, Bournemouth also need to stamp out individual errors that are leading to opposition goals. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was always going to have a tough afternoon against Liverpool's forward line, but his indecisiveness arguably gifted Liverpool their first goal, while a woeful Jack Simpson pass allowed Naby Keita to set up Salah, who rarely misses.

A dejected Eddie Howe said his post-match press conference this was the toughest spell Bournemouth have faced in the Premier League. It's hard to disagree with him and while Bournemouth's form has often yo-yoed, their lengthy injury list is an entirely new problem Howe and his team must overcome quickly.

Charlotte Marsh

Watford certainly produced a stoic display in their goalless draw against Crystal Palace, with new boss Nigel Pearson watching from the stands.

Hayden Mullins assumed control for the second game running and stirred the Hornets into producing a physical performance worthy of three points.

Pearson will be most impressed with wingers Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu, who rattled a Palace side that sat 13 places above them upon kick-off.

Despite sitting two points adrift at the foot of the table, Watford have some key players returning from injury and, with Pearson on board, top-flight survival appears achievable if the goals starts to flow.

Adam Smith

