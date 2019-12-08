Newcastle 2-1 Southampton: Federico Fernandez nets late winner as Toon come from behind

Newcastle won their fourth game from their last six matches courtesy of a spirited comeback that saw them beat Southampton 2-1.

Danny Ings scored for the fifth game running (51) to give Saints the lead, but the game swung in Newcastle's favour with the introduction of Andy Carroll on 59 minutes and he swung in the cross that Jonjo Shelvey headed home (51) to make it 1-1.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side looked the likelier to nick it with time ticking on, but it was the hosts that stole the points when Federico Fernandez reacted quickest to a fumble from Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (87).

The result leaves Southampton in the relegation zone.

Player Ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (8), Clark (6), Fernandez (8), Dummett (7), Manquillo (7), Hayden (6), Shelvey (7), Willems (6), Almiron (5), Joelinton (4), Saint-Maximin (7)



Subs: Schar (7), Carroll (8), Longstaff (7)



Southampton: McCarthy (5), Cedric (6), Stephens (6), Bednarek (6), Bertrand (6), Djenepo (6), Ward-Prowse (7), Hojbjerg (7), Redmond (6), Ings (7), Long (6)



Subs: Boufal (6), Adams (N/A)



Man of the match: Andy Carroll

How Carroll sparked Toon into life

The Saints fans that made the long journey would have been happy with their team's energy in the early stages.

Nathan Redmond should have handed his team the lead on 18 minutes when he ran on to Jetro Willems' poor pass and forced Martin Dubravka into an important save. From the resulting corner, Redmond lashed a loose ball towards goal but the Newcastle goalkeeper was again in top form to turn it away.

The quality of the game rarely hit Premier League levels, with Allan Saint-Maximin threatening to open the game up with some lively dribbles but his final ball was lacking.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jetro Willems battle for the ball

It was Hasenhuttl's team that struck first after the break. Jack Stephens spotted the run of Ings, who timed his run to perfection and fired past Dubravka for his ninth goal of the Premier League season.

Saints sensed blood and Cedric Soares and Moussa Djenepo both went close before Steve Bruce decided to bring on Carroll for the ineffective Joelinton.

Carroll's presence gave Southampton more to worry about and Newcastle got their equaliser with 22 minutes left.

Carroll retrieved a ball down on the right flank and whipped in a brilliant ball that was thumped home by an onrushing Shelvey, who was scoring for the third game running.

Jonjo Shelvey started the comeback with a powerful header

Ryan Bertrand then somehow missed from about four yards out after Shane Long's flick-on as Southampton finished with a rattle, sensing maximum points.

However, there would be a late twist when McCarthy parried Sean Longstaff's shot to Fernandez who was quickest to the rebound to send St James' Park potty.

Star man: Andy Carroll linked with Shelvey for the equaliser

The big man was the game-changer Bruce desired. Newcastle's hopes of turning this game around looked slim with Joelinton fumbling around up top - but cometh the hour, cometh the Carroll. His introduction sparked the crowd into life, and his team-mates too, as one of his first touches sent Saint-Maximin into a dangerous area.

Carroll then provided the key moment with a delicious cross from almost on the touchline that was thumped home - in Carroll style - by Shelvey. His aerial prowess was required in the closing stages as he headed clear three late Southampton corners, proving his worth in both boxes.

What the managers said

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce: "It was like Andy Carroll of 10 years ago.

"The cross was brilliant. I'm delighted for him. If he stays well he can be a big asset to us.

"I know the crowd numbers are down. Maybe the club's got to help the supporters at this difficult time. The crowd stayed with us. It's difficult for people to afford to come, maybe there's something the club can do. The numbers were down but we need this place full again."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I don't know what my opponent [Steve Bruce] said before he was here, and I don't know how he saw the game, but I saw only my team playing football to be honest.

"We didn't get three points but that's football sometimes, they had two chances and got the goals.

"That's sometimes a pity but if we look on the three performances this week, two wins at home, and a brave game away from home, maybe our best of the season, I must be proud of how the players played."

Opta stats

Newcastle are unbeaten in seven Premier League games at St. James' Park - they never surpassed this number under Rafael Benitez, last having a longer such run in April 2012 under Alan Pardew (nine games).

Newcastle have earned 22 points from their opening 16 games this season, nine more than they had at the same stage last season.

Since Ralph Hasenhuttl's first game in charge exactly a year ago today, Southampton have lost five Premier League games in which they've netted the opening goal - this is the most of any side.

Southampton's last 13 Premier League goals have been scored by Englishmen; they are the first Premier League have scored 13 consecutive goals scored by English players since themselves between March and August 2014 (also 13).

What's next?

Newcastle face a trip to Burnley next Saturday, while Southampton are in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Saturday (5:30 KO) when they host struggling West Ham.