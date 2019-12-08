Brighton 2-2 Wolves: Nuno Espirito Santo's side extend unbeaten run to 11 games

2:58 Watch highlights of Brighton's draw with Wolves in the Premier League Watch highlights of Brighton's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Wolves stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 games after a 2-2 draw by Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Diogo Jota started the scoring, finishing from close range in the 28th minute, but two goals in under two minutes turned the game on its head as Brighton took the lead thanks to goals from Neal Maupay (34) and Davy Propper (36).

Diogo Jota celebrates scoring at the Amex Stadium

Wolves were gifted a way back into the game just before the break when Jota (44) capitalised on some slack passing from the hosts to score his second of the game, but neither side could find a winner in the second half as the points were shared.

The draw sees Wolves, who move up to sixth, miss out on the chance to go above Manchester United into fifth. Meanwhile, the point sees Brighton stay 12th in the table, but Graham Potter's side missed out on the chance to move into the top half of the table.

Opta stats

Wolves have amassed 24 points from their 16 Premier League games this season (W5 D9 L2) - their highest total at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1979-80 under John Barnwell (25 points).

Brighton had 61.7% possession during their draw with Wolves, the third most for the Seagulls in a Premier League match this season. Indeed, under Graham Potter, Brighton are averaging 55% possession in the top-flight, compared to just 42% during Chris Hughton's tenure.

Nine of Wolves' 16 Premier League games this season have ended level - only Ipswich in 1992/93 and Sunderland in 2014/15 drew more matches at this stage of the competition (10).

Brighton versus Wolves is the third Premier League game this season to see both sides score at least twice during the first half, after Norwich v Chelsea and Liverpool v Everton.

What's next?

Brighton travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 7.45pm.

Wolves now host Besiktas in their final Europa League group stage match at 8pm on Thursday, before hosting Tottenham on Sunday at 2pm in the Premier League.