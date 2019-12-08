Norwich 1-2 Sheffield United: Enda Stevens and George Baldock secure comeback win

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Norwich in the Premier League

Second-half goals from wing-backs Enda Stevens and George Baldock helped Sheffield United come from behind to beat Norwich 2-1 at Carrow Road.

Alex Tettey opened the scoring with a smart finish from Emiliano Buendia's corner in the 27th minute, before Stevens met Baldock's cross to head the Blades level just after half-time (49).

Less than four minutes later, Baldock showed beautiful feet to fire past Tim Krul (52), leaving Norwich shell-shocked, after they been so confident and dominant in the first half.

Player ratings Norwich: Krul (6), Aarons (6), Godfrey (6), Zimmermann (6), Byram (6), (6), McLean (6), Tettey (6), Vrancic (6), Hernandez (6), Buendia (6), Pukki (6).



Subs: Lewis (6), Cantwell (7), Srbeny (6).



Sheff Utd: Henderson (7), Baldock (9), Basham (6), Egan (7), O'Connell (7), Stevens (8), Fleck (6), Lundstram (6), Norwood (6), McGoldrick (6), Mousset (5).



Subs: McBurnie (6), Robinson (6), Besic (6).



The Video Assistant Referee later overturned a red card for Chris Basham (74), downgrading the challenge to a yellow card after the Blades defender lunged in dangerously on Kenny McLean.

Sheffield United held on to secure the three points in comfortable fashion, helping them rise to eighth in the Premier League while extending their undefeated away streak to eight league games.

The result leaves Norwich firmly rooted in the relegation zone - five points from safety.

Team news Daniel Farke opted for three alterations to his side from the defeat to Southampton. In came Alex Tettey, Emiliano Buendia and Mario Vrancic. Out went Todd Cantwell, Tom Trybull and Ibrahim Amadou.

Chris Wilder kept the same side which went down to Newcastle - bar the front two which fired a blank. Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick replaced Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp.

How the Blades battled past Norwich

Sheffield United's Enda Stevens celebrates scoring against Norwich

After a minute's applause for former Norwich manager Ron Saunders, who died on on Saturday, both sides struggled for rhythm and fluency in attack as they sized each other up.

Norwich took the lead just before the half-hour mark as, from Buendia's corner, Tettey - brought back into the starting line-up by Daniel Farke - reacted first to fire home.

Sheffield United appealed for handball, but after a brief VAR check, the goal was awarded.

The Blades were a different team in the second half and soon equalised as Baldock floated an inviting ball into the box for Stevens to head past Tim Krul.

Baldock then completed the turnaround for Sheffield United, the right wing-back showing impressive fleet of foot to spin and twist before firing a low shot into the net.

Basham was then sent off for a wild challenge on McLean, only for VAR to award him a reprieve and change referee Simon Hooper's decision to a yellow card.

Chris Basham was initially shown a straight red card by referee Simon Hooper - before VAR intervened

Sheffield United turned the massive moment in their favour and managed to close out the final 20 minutes with ease - David McGoldrick spurning two great chances to extend the Blades' lead - as Norwich looked short of confidence and out of ideas.

The result sees the Canaries continue their poor run of form, with only one win in their past 11 league games, while Sheffield United bounced back from their disappointing midweek loss to Newcastle to prove their top-half credentials in the Premier League.

Man of the match: George Baldock

George Baldock's superb second half strike secured the three points for the Blades

The Blades wing-back was brilliant all game, endlessly charging down the right flank to create chances for the forwards.

His performance was rewarded first with an inch-perfect assist for Stevens to level the game, before Baldock himself got on the scoresheet after fine trickery on the edge of the box.

What the managers said

Daniel Farke admits he is 'unbelievably disappointed'

Norwich manager Daniel Farke: "Mistakes cost us today and I was disappointed with them - I don't think it was to do with the attitude.

"We didn't have the quality today to be switched on enough. We are unbelievably disappointed without any doubt because it was a great chance missed for us.

"We will feel this disappointment and I don't want to speak too much about positive things today.

"It's sometimes important you feel the disappointment after such a hard knock in order to learn out of this and also for the future."

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United's comeback victory was a 'big result'

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder: "We needed to wake ourselves up a bit. We got a reaction out of the players which I was confident we would do.

"It looked as though the players were a little big leggy first half, but it's a state of mind as far as I'm concerned, because second half we were right at it.

"We started (the second half) with a good tempo, aggressive, played in their half and didn't allow them to get their heads up, and we obviously created the better chances.

"Two great goals from our wing-backs shows them getting into the box is fantastic. It's a big result for us."

Opta stats

Sheffield United are still unbeaten away from home this season (W2 D6), their longest run without defeat from the start of a top-flight season since 1899-1900 (10 games).

Sheffield United are the first promoted side to remain unbeaten in their opening eight away Premier League games since Blackburn Rovers in the 1992-93 campaign.

Only Southampton (23) have conceded more home goals than Norwich in the Premier League this season (20), with the Canaries conceding at least twice in each of their last seven at Carrow Road.

What's next?

Norwich face a trip to high-flying Leicester next Saturday (3pm kick-off), while Sheffield United entertain Aston Villa at the same time.