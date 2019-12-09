Manchester City vs Manchester United: Man arrested after alleged racism at Etihad Stadium released on bail

1:51 Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp have their say on racism after a Manchester City fan aimed alleged racist abuse towards Manchester United players Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp have their say on racism after a Manchester City fan aimed alleged racist abuse towards Manchester United players

The Manchester City supporter arrested for alleged racist behaviour towards Manchester United players at the Etihad Stadium has been bailed.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a 41-year-old man has been released pending further investigation, having been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offience.

"No further arrests have been made and police are continuing to work with Manchester City and Manchester United football clubs on this incident," the force said.

At around 6.55pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester derby, which United won 2-1.

The derby was marred by an altercation between City fans and United players in one of the corners of the ground during the second half, in which midfielder Fred was pelted by objects including lighters and bottles, while more than one United player claimed they were racially abused.

United have said they are offering their players support, although Marcus Rashford said he was not aware of what was happening during them game, but the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Roy Keane and Gary Neville are all among those to have condemned it.

Police and Manchester City have been investigating footage of a person making what appeared ot be a racist gesture that was circulated on social media, and on Sunday GMP confirmed they had made an arrest.

That's man's employers, infrastructure company Kier Group, have since confirmed they have suspended him pending an investigation.