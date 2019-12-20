Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Chelsea vs Man Utd, Tottenham vs Man City, Liverpool and Leicester trips

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest batch of live Premier League games, with more crunch clashes at the top of the table on the schedule as the title and top-four races gather pace.

The current top six - Liverpool, Leicester, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United - all feature in front of the Sky cameras during February as the competition heats up.

Leaders Liverpool have televised Saturday Night Football trips to Norwich (February 15) and Watford (February 29) to look forward to, as well as a Monday Night Football clash with West Ham at Anfield (February 24).

Will champions Manchester City be able to cut the gap at the top of the table in early 2020? Pep Guardiola's side travel to Tottenham on Sunday February 2, and take on their current closest rivals, Leicester, at the King Power Stadium on February 22.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United kick off February on Sky Sports by hosting Wolves (Saturday February 1), while Arsenal travel to Burnley on the first Super Sunday of the month.

The Premier League fixtures will be split across the weekends of February 8/9 and 15/16 as the competition takes its first winter break.

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky

Sat Feb 1: Man Utd vs Wolves (5.30pm)

Sun Feb 2: Burnley vs Arsenal (2pm)

Sun Feb 2: Tottenham vs Man City (4.30pm)

Sun Feb 9: Man City vs West Ham (4.30pm)

Sat Feb 15: Norwich City vs Liverpool (5.30pm)

Sun Feb 16: Aston Villa vs Tottenham (2pm)

Sun Feb 16: Arsenal vs Newcastle (4.30pm)

Mon Feb 17: Chelsea vs Man Utd (8pm)

Sat Feb 22: Leicester vs Man City (5.30pm)

Sun Feb 23: Arsenal vs Everton (4.30pm)

Mon Feb 24: Liverpool vs West Ham (8pm)

Fri Feb 28: Norwich vs Leicester (8pm)*

Sat Feb 29: Watford vs Liverpool (5.30pm)

Sun Mar 1: Man City vs Arsenal (2pm)**

Sun Mar 1: Everton vs Man Utd (2pm)**

* subject to Leicester's possible participation in the EFL Cup final

** subject to EFL Cup final

Why is there a winter break?

Every club will have a weekend off in February, with one round of fixtures split between two weekends

A winter break had been discussed in the Premier League for some time and in June 2018, it was confirmed that this would take place in February 2020.

Five games will be played on the weekend of February 8 and another round of five games on the weekend of February 15, allowing clubs a one weekend break.

The Premier League winter break will affect the fifth round of the FA Cup, with the matches moved to midweek and replays removed. Extra time and penalties will now be played if the original tie is drawn after 90 minutes.

