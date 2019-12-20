Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss says he does not want to be Jose Mourinho clone

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard insists he does not want to be a "clone" of former manager Jose Mourinho.

Lampard won two Premier League titles at Chelsea as a player under the new Tottenham boss Mourinho and comes up against him for the second time as a manager on Sunday.

The 41-year-old says he admires Mourinho as a manager, but admits he is not trying to copy his style.

Lampard said: "He was a good manager, with loads of good attributes, but I wouldn't try to be a clone of anything.

"I'm happy to go up against Jose. To go up against him last year for Derby against Manchester United was a big deal for me, and that remains I'll always have respect for him.

"But the bigger thing is Chelsea-Tottenham and what that rivalry means, what it should mean to our players and us, because that's the beauty of football."

Chelsea travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Main Event, with the two sides separated by just three points and battling for a top-four spot.

The Blues have lost four of their last five Premier League games and Lampard is expecting another tough proposition at the weekend.

He said: "We've played a lot of games recently where teams have defended against us. We haven't been able to break them down or take our chances, and then we've conceded the occasional goal which has turned the game against us.

"You would expect Tottenham will be a different animal. With the players they have and the threats they have and their home crowd behind them we might see a slightly different match."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been out for the past eight months after rupturing his Achilles tendon

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is yet to feature under Lampard due to an Achilles injury suffered in May.

Lampard says the England international is still not close to making a comeback.

He said: "He's making good progress, which is really positive but nowhere near contention for matchplay yet. We're happy with that.

"Other than that we're all pretty good. We've got a fit squad, so my selection problems I suppose."

