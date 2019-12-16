Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller says Chelsea are 'not performing' after Champions League draw

Thomas Muller's Bayern Munich are currently fifth in the Bundesliga

Thomas Muller feels Chelsea are "not performing" after they were drawn to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.

Frank Lampard's side face Tottenham on Super Sunday - live on Sky Sports Premier League - following four defeats in their last five top-flight matches to Manchester City, West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth respectively.

The Blues reached the Champions League knockout stage after finishing second in Group H behind Valencia, and play the German champions in the first leg at Stamford Bridge on February 25.

Bayern, meanwhile, who are struggling domestically in the Bundesliga - finding themselves fifth after 15 games - topped Group B with six wins from six, scoring 24 goals and conceding just five, beating Spurs 7-2 in October.

Germany striker Muller, 30, singled out the individual qualities of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic - the former was previously heavily linked with a move to Bayern - but he felt "self-confident" about the match-up, admitting that he had followed Chelsea's last few results.

"We are happy to know now what will happen in the next round, there is no uncertainty anymore," Muller said on Monday.

"As you can expect, there are teams taking part in the round of the last 16 that have European quality, but we are self-confident and I feel really good about the draw.

"I don't know that much about the current situation at Chelsea, I only know the last results and as far as I know they're not performing that well, but I didn't see much of them to be honest.

"But yeah, they have some forwards, for example Hudson-Odoi or Christian Pulisic, who have some well-known qualities, but in football it's not about single players, it's about the team performance."

The last-16 tie will be a repeat of the 2012 Champions League final, when Chelsea beat Bayern on penalties after a 1-1 draw.