Champions League last-16 draw: Manchester City draw Real Madrid, Chelsea face Bayern Munich
Reigning champions Liverpool face Atletico Madrid, Tottenham drawn against RB Leipzig
By Husmukh Kerai
Last Updated: 16/12/19 11:24am
Manchester City have drawn Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Chelsea will face Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2012 final.
Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid, while Tottenham will face RB Leipzig in the first knockout round.
Last-16 draw in full
Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Atalanta vs Valencia
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
Napoli vs Barcelona
Champions League knockout stage - the key dates
February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg
March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg
April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg
April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg
April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg
May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg
May 30: Final, Istanbul
