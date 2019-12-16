Champions League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Champions League last-16 draw: Manchester City draw Real Madrid, Chelsea face Bayern Munich

Reigning champions Liverpool face Atletico Madrid, Tottenham drawn against RB Leipzig

Last Updated: 16/12/19 11:24am

Manchester City have drawn Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Chelsea will face Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2012 final.

Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid, while Tottenham will face RB Leipzig in the first knockout round.

Last-16 draw in full

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona

Champions League knockout stage - the key dates

February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg

March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg

April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg

April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg

April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg

May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg

Also See:

May 30: Final, Istanbul

More to follow...

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK