Champions League last-16 draw: Manchester City draw Real Madrid, Chelsea face Bayern Munich

Manchester City have drawn Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Chelsea will face Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2012 final.

Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid, while Tottenham will face RB Leipzig in the first knockout round.

Last-16 draw in full

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona

Champions League knockout stage - the key dates

February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg

March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg

April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg

April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg

April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg

May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg

May 30: Final, Istanbul

More to follow...