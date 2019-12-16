Europa League last-32: Manchester United draw Club Brugge, Arsenal face Olympiakos
Plus Wolves vs Espanyol, Rangers vs Braga and FC Copenhagen vs Celtic
Manchester United have drawn Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League, while Arsenal will face Champions League drop-outs Olympiakos.
Scottish champions Celtic are against FC Copenhagen, Rangers welcome Braga and Wolves will play Spanish side Espanyol.
United, who won the tournament in 2017, will travel to Belgium for the first leg on February 20, with the return leg at Old Trafford seven days later.
Brugge, who have an eight-point lead at the top of the Belgian top flight, came third in Group A of the Champions League behind Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid despite winning none of their six matches.
Last year's beaten finalists Arsenal travel to Greece to face Olympiakos, who entered the draw as an unseeded team after finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Tottenham in their Champions League group.
Wolves' opponent Espanyol qualified as Group H winners but are currently bottom of La Liga.
Rangers, who finished second in Group G behind Porto, return to Portugal to meet 2011 runners-up Braga.
Braga finished above Wolves in Group K but have struggled domestically and sit ninth in the Primeira Liga.
FC Copenhagen are second in the Danish Superliga, seven points off leaders Midtjylland, and finished as runners-up in the group stages of this competition behind Malmo.
The last-32 ties in full:
Wolves vs Espanyol
Sporting Lisbon vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Getafe vs Ajax
Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Porto
FC Copenhagen vs Celtic
Apoel vs FC Basel
Cluj vs Sevilla
Olympiacos vs Arsenal
AZ Alkmaar vs LASK
Club Brugge vs Manchester United
Ludogorets vs Inter Milan
Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica
Wolfsburg vs Malmo
Roma vs Gent
Rangers vs Braga
When are the last-32 ties?
20 February: First leg
27 February: Second leg
28 February: Round of 16 draw, Nyon
