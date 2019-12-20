Six Appeal: Phil Thompson expects Sheffield United to continue away form in Super 6

Phil Thompson is tipping Sheffield United to win again away from home

The Liverpool legend tallied seven points last weekend which, considering Bournemouth won at Chelsea and Norwich earned a point at Leicester, was not a bad effort at all.

Aston Villa 2-1 Southampton (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Jack Grealish will be looking to make amends for last weekend's result

Both teams, at the moment, are a bit off the boil. Aston Villa playing at home will probably be the key factor here. They have a few injuries but I still think they will have enough to beat Southampton. It was a dreadful result for Southampton against West Ham so they need to reshape, but they will not pose enough to really trouble Dean Smith's side.

More misery for Ralph?

Will Southampton get the win to leapfrog their opponents and get themselves out of the drop zone?

Brighton 1-2 Sheffield United (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Neal Maupay has performed well for Brighton since his summer move

Brighton have done really well this year, but I have been so impressed with Sheffield United. This is not a level game for Sheffield United as Chris Wilder gets them up and motivated for each match. Sheffield United are different to what Brighton have played and I think they will be too strong for Graham Potter's side.

Potter has done an amazing job - he has got them playing a great brand of football, building up from the back and their confidence is flowing. He has turned their fortunes around with how they are playing, but how Sheffield United have played away from home has been staggering. Their aggression will be too much for Brighton.

Brighton can go within two points of their opponents with a win at The Amex.

Chris Wood helped Burnley to victory against Newcastle

Bournemouth's win was a shock to everybody. It was a typical Bournemouth run that they were on, with five defeats in a row and I don't know what it is with them but that's the way it goes - Bournemouth have so many injuries, but how they won against Chelsea was beyond me. It shows character. They find it against the big teams, but Burnley may just be turning themselves around again, so I fancy them to win. It is a tight ground, like Turf Moor, and there will be a lot of high balls to deal with which will suit them.

Bournemouth came away from Stamford Bridge with a shock victory after losing their previous five in the Premier League.

Newcastle 2-1 Crystal Palace (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle are unbeaten in seven home Premier League games

I think Newcastle will have a lot to offer at home. Crystal Palace were fortunate enough to get away with a point against Brighton and unless Wilfried Zaha does something special again, they will be in trouble - Palace are very predictable in that way. It is another one, with these type of games, where the home side will prevail and have too much, although there will not be a lot in it.

Exactly half of Super 6 players are wanting a reaction from Newcastle after their defeat to Burnley, while only 22 per cent think Crystal Palace will leave with the good.

Adama Traore scored for Wolves against Tottenham last weekend, but can he help his team to victory on Saturday?

Norwich are getting to the position where they need something desperately. I have seen a little bit from them that suggests they are starting to pick up. I feel like there is more togetherness about them, with a bit of confidence coming back in for Teemu Pukki too, who has scored three in his last four. On the other side, although Wolves are doing well, a little bit of tiredness may be creeping in which could affect them. I do think this game suits the way Wolves play though.

Norwich remain in 19th but will take heart from their point at Leicester

Marcelo Bielsa won the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November 2019

Fulham tend to raise their game, especially when playing at home, against one of the bigger teams in the Sky Bet Championship. Leeds are the biggest team, alongside West Brom, in the league, and Fulham will react to this. Leeds will know what they have to do and I think they will be reasonably happy if they take a point away from Craven Cottage. I don't think this will be a bad result for them by any means.

Although Fulham sit inside the play off places, 67 per cent of Super 6 players are expecting Leeds to claim all three points from this clash