Jose Mourinho is '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of facing former club Chelsea

0:52 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says emotions will play no part in Sunday's showdown with Chelsea, despite him facing one of his former clubs. Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says emotions will play no part in Sunday's showdown with Chelsea, despite him facing one of his former clubs.

Jose Mourinho says he is now "100 per cent Tottenham" ahead of facing his former club Chelsea in Sunday’s London derby and claims he has "no space for previous clubs".

Mourinho managed Chelsea in two spells, winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups.

In his second stint at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho claimed he would never manage Spurs because of his emotional attachment to the Blues.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live on

But four years on from those comments, the Portuguese will now take charge of his eighth Tottenham game this weekend after being appointed head coach of the north London side last month.

Asked whether he can get over playing his former club Chelsea, he said: "Yes, of course. I can but maybe others can't but I can. For me it's a game.

"I am 100 per cent Tottenham, I've always been 100 per cent my club throughout my career.

"There's no space at all for my previous clubs. I gave everything to all of them, I kept nothing back and I gave everything to them.

Mourinho won seven major honours at Tottenham's London rivals Chelsea

"But they are my previous clubs so I give everything to my [current] club and my club is Tottenham, so for me it's so easy to play this game. It'll be difficult because of the quality of Chelsea, but not difficult for the emotional point of view; not at all, easy.

"Before the game it's great to see some people that you consider friends, and after the game it's the same feeling.

"But during the game there isn't a second to think about it and there's not one inch of doubt.

"I am Tottenham 100 per cent in the same way I gave everything to make Chelsea supporters smiling and be happy, that's exactly the same desire I have for the Tottenham fans and that's what I want to try on Sunday."

Jose: I won't be drinking with Lampard

Mourinho faces his former midfielder Frank Lampard, whom he managed in his two spells at Chelsea, with the Englishman now in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

It will be the pair's first meeting in the Premier League after Lampard got the better of Mourinho last season when Derby knocked out Manchester United in the League Cup.

1:03 Mourinho says he will not be having a drink with Lampard after the two London sides meet Mourinho says he will not be having a drink with Lampard after the two London sides meet

Asked whether they would share a drink after the game, Mourinho said: "I don't think so because our stadium is built in a way where my office completely on the inside of our private headquarters, and until now I've never invited any manager to go there and I don't think I'm going to do that with Frank.

"But there will be a big hug before the game and another big hug after the game, that's for sure independent of the result or who is happy.

"I think our feelings are going to be forever, I will always be grateful to him for what he gave to me as a player and nothing is going to change that.

"I love the guy, I will always love the guy but I hope he loses Sunday."