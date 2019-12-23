Sead Kolasinac: Napoli, Roma want to sign Arsenal defender

Sead Kolasinac has two-and-a-half years left to run on his Arsenal contract

Napoli and Roma want to sign Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, Sky Sports News understands.

Napoli - now under the management of Gennaro Gattuso - are said to be keen on bringing the Bosnia-Herzegovina left-back to the club next month.

Roma, however, are understood to interested in a deal next summer when they look into replacing the out-of-contract 34-year-old Aleksandar Kolarov.

Kolasinac has two-and-a-half years left to run on his Gunners contract and has made 14 appearances this season.

He was first choice under previous boss Unai Emery but it remains to be seen whether that will be the case under new head coach Mikel Arteta, who takes charge first the first time at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Arsenal could do business in January as they look to move back up the Premier League table, and are considering a January move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland.

Arsenal are said to have scouted Bayer Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland

