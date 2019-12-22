Kevin Volland: Arsenal considering move for Bayer Leverkusen forward

Kevin Volland has just 18 months left on his Bayer Leverkusen contract, having signed from Hoffenheim in 2016

Arsenal are considering a January move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland, Sky Sports News understands.

The 27-year-old is said to have been watched by Gunners scouts in a handful of recent matches and is expected to be among the names put to new head coach Mikel Arteta.

Volland is predominantly a centre-forward but can also play off the right-hand side, and is more desirable because he is left footed.

The Germany international has just 18 months remaining on his Leverkusen contract, having signed from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim in 2016.

